ETC Awarded $17.3 Million Contract for its Sterilization Systems Group

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'171 -0.1%  SPI 14'711 -0.1%  Dow 34'122 0.8%  DAX 15'947 0.0%  Euro 0.9777 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'355 0.2%  Gold 1'909 0.0%  Bitcoin 27'372 1.5%  Dollar 0.8994 0.3%  Öl 74.3 1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
NFT kaufen - wie Sie in Non-Fungible Token investieren, Tipps und Tricks zum NFT-Kauf
MicroStrategy-Gründer Michael Saylor überzeugt: Bitcoin dürfte von Kryptoregulierung profitieren
Börsen-Altstar Mark Mobius gibt konkrete Finanztipps: So würde er jetzt eine Million an der Börse investieren
Bayer-, Eli Lilly- und Pfizer-Aktien uneins: Millionen-Sanktion für Potenzmittel-Hersteller
Villars-Aktie: Frédéric Blanc wird neuer für den Bereich Restoshop von Villars Holding
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Baloise1241051Swiss Life1485278Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Logitech2575132NVIDIA994529ABB1222171
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Environmental Tectonics Aktie [Valor: 928522 / ISIN: US2940921016]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.06.2023 22:47:34

ETC Awarded $17.3 Million Contract for its Sterilization Systems Group

Environmental Tectonics
0.65 USD -2.99%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation’s (OTC Pink: ETCC) ("ETC” or the "Company”) Sterilization Systems Group announced it has been awarded a $17.3 million contract from a multi-national medical device manufacturer. The contract includes four, thirty pallet ethylene oxide ("EO”) sterilization chambers and four, thirty pallet vacuum aeration (de-gassing) chambers. "This contract reflects ETC Sterilization Systems Group’s dedication to innovation in our mechanical designs, control systems and software expertise to meet the challenging requirements of this market,” states Eric Hunnicutt, ETC Director of EO Sterilizer Sales. ETC’s Sterilization Systems Group offers Steam and Ethylene Oxide ("EO”) Sterilizer Systems, Vacuum Dryers, Software Systems, and project management services to the Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Life Science industries. ETC’s systems are specially designed to meet unique process systems challenges.

About ETC
ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software-driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing and simulation systems, and other products that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC’s unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC’s headquarters is in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/.

Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "future", "predict", "potential", "intend", or "continue", and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact: Robert L. Laurent, CEO & President
Phone: (215) 355-9100
E-mail: info@etcusa.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Environmental Tectonics Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Environmental Tectonics Corp

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS

Inside Trading & Investment

13:34 SMI erholt sich weiter
12:21 Julius Bär: 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf DAX®, S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Nikkei 225 Index
11:27 Goldpreis droht Rutsch unter 1.900 Dollar – Jerome Powell forciert Zinsfantasien
10:45 UBS KeyInvest: UBS Global Quality Dividend Payers Index - Substanzwerte für unsichere Zeiten / UniCredit - Top-Performer
10:01 Marktüberblick: Zalando unter Druck
27.06.23 Rekordauftrag für Airbus
27.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS
23.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'624.33 19.60 IQSSMU
Short 11'887.79 13.46 6SSMPU
Short 12'323.13 8.80 D1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'170.51 29.06.2023 17:30:49
Long 10'699.01 18.94 XDSSMU
Long 10'435.27 13.15 VYSSMU
Long 10'032.50 8.94 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Life-Aktie dennoch deutlich tiefer: Swiss Life bleibt mit IFRS-Anpassung auf Kurs
Börsen-Altstar Mark Mobius gibt konkrete Finanztipps: So würde er jetzt eine Million an der Börse investieren
UBS-Aktie steigt: UBS will wohl mehr als die Hälfte der CS-Belegschaft abbauen - CS-Schweiz-Geschäft könnte wohl absorbiert werden
Die Angst vor einer Rezession steigt: Warum Analysten verstärkt auf den Swiss Market Index setzen
Baloise-Aktie gibt ab: Nach IFRS-Umstellung weist Baloise für 2022 tieferen Gewinn aus
MicroStrategy-Gründer Michael Saylor überzeugt: Bitcoin dürfte von Kryptoregulierung profitieren
Stadler Rail-Aktie dennoch höher: Stadler Rail verliert möglicherweise Tiroler Wasserstoffzug-Projekt
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie fester: Michael Aldwell übernimmt Führung der Seefracht-Sparte
SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich in den Feierabend -- DAX geht stärker in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich höher
Enormes Kurspotenzial bei Tesla-Aktie? Weshalb Analysten die Tesla-Aktie bei 335 US-Dollar sehen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten