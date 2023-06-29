|
29.06.2023 22:47:34
ETC Awarded $17.3 Million Contract for its Sterilization Systems Group
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation’s (OTC Pink: ETCC) ("ETC” or the "Company”) Sterilization Systems Group announced it has been awarded a $17.3 million contract from a multi-national medical device manufacturer. The contract includes four, thirty pallet ethylene oxide ("EO”) sterilization chambers and four, thirty pallet vacuum aeration (de-gassing) chambers. "This contract reflects ETC Sterilization Systems Group’s dedication to innovation in our mechanical designs, control systems and software expertise to meet the challenging requirements of this market,” states Eric Hunnicutt, ETC Director of EO Sterilizer Sales. ETC’s Sterilization Systems Group offers Steam and Ethylene Oxide ("EO”) Sterilizer Systems, Vacuum Dryers, Software Systems, and project management services to the Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Life Science industries. ETC’s systems are specially designed to meet unique process systems challenges.
About ETC
ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software-driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing and simulation systems, and other products that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC’s unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC’s headquarters is in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|AMS AG
|127304456
|49.00 %
|20.00 %
|Logitech / Temenos AG
|127304470
|59.00 %
|15.50 %
|Bachem Hldg. AG / Sika AG / Straumann Hldg. AG
|127304471
|65.00 %
|15.00 %
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "future", "predict", "potential", "intend", or "continue", and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
|Contact:
|Robert L. Laurent, CEO & President
|Phone:
|(215) 355-9100
|E-mail:
|info@etcusa.com
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Environmental Tectonics Corp
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Environmental Tectonics Corp
Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf Konjunktur: SMI gibt letztlich etwas nach -- DAX geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit leicht negativer Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneinheitlich. Asiens Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}