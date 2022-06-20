Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’486 0.3%  SPI 13’504 0.3%  Dow 29’889 -0.1%  DAX 13’266 1.1%  Euro 1.0172 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’470 0.9%  Gold 1’839 -0.1%  Bitcoin 19’713 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9675 -0.3%  Öl 114.2 0.5% 
1 Aktie gratis
Environmental Tectonics Aktie [Valor: 928522 / ISIN: US2940921016]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.06.2022 22:30:45

ETC Announces Completion Of Sale-Leaseback Transaction Generating $4.7 Million In Net Proceeds

Environmental Tectonics
0.29 USD 16.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation’s (OTC Pink: ETCC) ("ETC” or the "Company”) today announced that on June 15, 2022, the Company closed a transaction to sell and lease back our property located in Southampton, Pennsylvania. This property sold consists of our corporate headquarters, main production plant, and the NASTAR Center. Under the terms of the sale agreement, the land, buildings, and improvements, with a net book value of $2,250,000, were sold for pre-tax net proceeds of $4,700,000, resulting in a net gain on the sale of approximately $2,400,000. Existing training equipment in the NASTAR Center affixed to the building was not included in the sale. In connection with the sale, the Company entered into an Agreement of Lease ("Lease") with VV100 LLC as to an undivided 82.53% interest and The Irrevocable Agreement of Trust of Jerry D. Kratz for the Benefit of Descendants dated December 19, 2011, as to an undivided 17.47% interest, as tenants in common (collectively, "Lessor") for Lessor to lease back to the Company all the property sold. The property has been leased back for an initial term of seven (7) years ("Initial Term”), and the Lease includes specified renewal options for up to seven (7) additional years ("Renewal Term”). Net rent expense for the first year of the Lease is $420,000 annually, and increases 2.5% for each additional year of the Initial Term. At the outset of the Renewal Term, rent will reset to fair market value and will increase 3.0% for each additional year of the Renewal Term. The property sold had depreciation expense of approximately $165,000 annually. Net proceeds from the sale are being used initially to reduce outstanding borrowings under our credit facility with PNC Bank.

About ETC:

ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing and simulation systems, and other products that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC’s unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC is headquartered in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management’s expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include words such as "may”, "will”, "should”, "expect”, "plan”, "anticipate”, "believe”, "estimate”, "future”, "predict”, "potential”, "intend”, or "continue”, and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:Joseph F. Verbitski, Jr., Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (215) 355-9100 x1531
E-mail:jverbitski@etcusa.com


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Environmental Tectonics Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Environmental Tectonics Corp

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

13:47 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
13:20 Bayer gewinnt Glyphosat-Prozess – vorerst
13:06 SMI mit gescheiterten Stabilisierungsversuch
11:48 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero springt zum DAX-Abschied
10:13 Das „R“-Wort ist zurück
15.06.22 Marktupdate 15. Juni: Notenbanken beenden Ära der Negativzinsen | BX Swiss TV
14.06.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: EMS-Chemie bestätigt Prognose - trotzdem Warnsignal?
14.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.4% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Lonza Group AG, ABB Ltd, Stadler Rail AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10’850.00 19.75
Short 11’284.62 10.84 USSM6U
Short 11’615.97 8.04 USSMNU
SMI-Kurs: 10’485.91 20.06.2022 17:31:12
Long 10’010.06 18.19 DSSMQU
Long 9’820.00 13.72
Long 9’327.43 8.33 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Aktien stark gefallen: Lohnt sich jetzt ein Einstieg?
Stabiler Wochenstart: SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Feiertag an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Diesen Aktien bescheinigen JPMorgan-Analysten trotz Bärenmarkt starkes Kurspotenzial
Jim Cramer: Bei diesen drei Aktien sollten Anleger Kursrückgänge zum Kauf nutzen
CS-Aktie schliesst dennoch im Plus: Credit Suisse offenbar von weiterem millionenschweren Rechtsfall bedroht
Novartis-Aktie letztlich in Grün: Griechenland fordert Schadensersatz
Bitcoin & Co. fallen weiter: Kryptokurse am Vormittag
Tesla-Aktie mit vielen Belastungsfaktoren: Muss Tesla im zweiten Quartal Cash verbrennen?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Erholung am Kryptomarkt: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. legen zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit