Esther Cooper's newly released "From The Process To The Product" is a purposeful memoir that reveals the saving grace of God in the author's life

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From The Process To The Product: The Battles And Victories Of A Saved African Woman": an awe-inspiring book that unveils the author's harrowing past and how God saved her from evil and depravity with His love and overwhelming goodness. "From The Process To The Product: The Battles And Victories Of A Saved African Woman" is the creation of published author Esther Cooper, a church server currently on a summer mission to make Christ known within the Philadelphia areas.

Cooper shares, "This timely book will encourage the Body of Christ to believe again in the reality of the existence of the supernatural realm. Esther Cooper believes that had it not been for her acceptance of Christ Jesus prior to the civil war in Liberia, her country of origin, she would have been among the hundreds of thousands of her people who became victims of the civil war. Looking at her battles and victories is a clear indication that no real Christian needs be a victim of Satan, unless by choice of failure to fight back through prayers, Bible reading, meditation, and a firm decision to believe and stand on God's word to defeat Satan.

"This book will encourage the nonbeliever as well. Esther believes that if she could be processed from the devil's kingdom of darkness into Christ's kingdom of light, no one needs to remain Satan's captive for life.

"This book will challenge both the Christian and unbeliever as well. The goal of this book is to lead the nonbeliever to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ, the Savior of Esther, and hopefully the Savior of the reader. After reading this book and hopefully surrendering your life to Jesus Christ, the Holy Spirit will begin the work of processing you into the vessel he would want to use. The process, like anything that is of value, is not easy. However, you will love the finished product—a new you."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Esther Cooper's new book hopes to inspire faith to believers and nonbelievers alike and beckon them to partake in the Lord's redeeming mercy and compassion.

This book is a powerful testament to the uplifting graciousness of God that ushers in strength, healing, and transformation from life's woes.

