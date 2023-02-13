SMI 11'209 0.7%  SPI 14'444 0.7%  Dow 34'187 0.9%  DAX 15'397 0.6%  Euro 0.9866 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'241 1.0%  Gold 1'851 -0.8%  Bitcoin 19'798 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9204 -0.4%  Öl 86.8 0.3% 
13.02.2023 18:18:08

EssilorLuxottica: Full-Year 2022 Results Conference Call Invitation

EssilorLuxottica
169.74 CHF 2.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Full-Year 2022 Results
Conference Call Invitation

Mr Francesco Milleri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Mr Paul du Saillant, Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Mr Stefano Grassi, Chief Financial Officer, and
Mr Giorgio Iannella, Head of Investor Relations,
have the pleasure of inviting you to our Full-Year 2022 Results Conference Call on:

Thursday, February 23, 2022, at 10:30 am CET

Dial-in telephone access:

If you wish to dial into the conference call, please pre-register at the following link to receive the personal credentials (Dial-in numbers, Conference ID and User ID):

https://aiti.capitalaudiohub.com/essilorluxottica/reg.html

If you encounter any issue in the pre-registration phase you may contact ir@essilorluxottica.com, providing name, surname, and company.

Live webcast:

You can watch the presentation at the following link:

https://streamstudio.world-television.com/1217-2090-34882/en

A press release reporting the results will be released at 7 am CET on the same day, and a presentation will be made available prior to the call. Both can be found on https://www.essilorluxottica.com/investors.

 

Attachment


