EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of February 28, 2023

SMI 10'614 -1.0%  SPI 13'905 -0.8%  Dow 31'931 -1.0%  DAX 14'768 -1.3%  Euro 0.9907 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'065 -1.3%  Gold 1'964 2.3%  Bitcoin 24'538 5.4%  Dollar 0.9287 -0.1%  Öl 73.2 -2.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Deutsche Bank-Aktie fällt zurück: Gesamtvergütung für Vorstand und Mitarbeiter der Deutschen Bank steigt
UBS und CS-Aktien sehr schwach: UBS und Credit Suisse widersetzen sich offenbar einer Zwangsfusion - CS droht Sammelklage in den USA
Enel-Aktie mit Richtungswechsel: Enel verdient weniger aber hebt Dividende dennoch an
Vonovia stellt sich auf herausforderndes Umfeld ein und kürzt Dividende - Vonovia-Aktie drehte ins Minus
FedEx-Aktie deutlich höher: Deutlicher Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

EssilorLuxottica Aktie [Valor: 497537 / ISIN: FR0000121667]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.03.2023 18:00:00

EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of February 28, 2023

EssilorLuxottica
157.39 CHF -1.03%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding
as of February 28, 2023

(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Charenton-le-Pont, France (March 17, 2023 - 6:00 pm) – As of February 28, 2023, shares and voting rights outstanding of EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, breaks down as indicated below.

 February 28, 2023
Shares outstanding          447,691,2391
Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares)445,350,656
Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)447,691,239

It is to be noted that voting rights are capped at 31%, applicable to any shareholder, in accordance with a formula contained in article 23 of EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws2.

For further information, please consult the Prospectus which received Visa No. 18-460 from the AMF on September 28, 2018 and its Securities Note Supplement which received Visa No. 18-494 from the AMF on October 23, 2018, available on the website www.essilorluxottica.com.

1Including 3,006 shares delivered but not yet registered as of February 28, 2023.
2EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws are available on the Company’s website under the section Governance / Publications.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu EssilorLuxottica

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten