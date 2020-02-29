<
29.02.2020 17:30:00

Essex Property Trust Updates Timing of the 2020 Citigroup Global Property CEO Conference

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that the date and time of the roundtable presentation at the 2020 Citigroup Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida has changed and will occur on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the panel, please visit the webcast link on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.essex.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for thirty days following the event. A copy of any materials provided by the Company at the conference can be obtained through the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ("Essex”), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ("REIT”) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 250 apartment communities with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about Essex can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

