Essex Property Trust Aktie 224846 / US2971781057
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
29.07.2026 23:20:12
Essex Property Q2 Profit Down, Core FFO Rises
(RTTNews) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) on Wednesday reported higher second-quarter Core funds from operations, while net income declined due to the absence of a prior-year gain on property sales. The REIT raised its full-year 2026 Core FFO guidance.
Second-quarter net income available to common stockholders declined to $62.5 million or $0.97 per share from $221.4 million or $3.44 per share a year earlier. The decline primarily reflected a gain on the sale of real estate and land recorded in the prior-year period.
Core FFO per share increased to $4.08 from $4.03, while total FFO per share decreased to $3.32 from $4.03.
For full-year 2026, Essex raised its Core FFO guidance to a range of $16.03 to $16.25 per share from $15.69 to $16.19 previously. The company lowered its net income outlook to $5.47-$5.69 per share from $5.62-$6.12 and reduced total FFO guidance to $15.37-$15.59 per share from $15.71-$16.21.
The company expects third-quarter Core FFO of $3.93 to $4.05 per share.
Trading Signals: Galderma: Nach der SMI-Premiere lockt das Comeback
Nach dem Aufstieg in die Börsenelite geriet die Aktie zunächst unter Druck. Starke Quartalszahlen, der rasante Aufstieg von Nemluvio und ein angehobener Ausblick sprechen nun jedoch wieder für höhere Kurse.Weiterlesen!