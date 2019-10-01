+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
01.10.2019 22:15:00

Essex Announces Release and Conference Call Dates for Its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2019 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. A conference call with senior management is scheduled for Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The third quarter conference call is open to everyone and can be accessed by:

Internet: Go to www.essex.com; click on Investors and the third quarter earnings webcast.

Phone: Dial toll-free, (877) 407-0784, or toll/international, (201) 689-8560. No passcode is necessary.

Replay: A rebroadcast of the live call will be available online for 30 days and digitally for 7 days. To access the replay online, go to www.essex.com and select Investors and the third quarter earnings webcast. To access the replay digitally, dial (844) 512-2921 using the Replay Pin Number – 13694650.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ("Essex”), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ("REIT”) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about Essex can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

