03.04.2020 17:14:00

Essentium Makes 3D Printed Face Mask With Reusable Frame

AUSTIN, Texas, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentium, Inc., led by the company's COVID-19 Response Strategy Team, has been investigating how to best mobilize its resources and significant IP in materials and additive manufacturing production to aid in the fight against COVID-19. The company today announced that it has designed, and is now in production of, a protective mask kit comprising a reusable 3D printed mask frame and filtration media.

The Essentium reusable mask frame. Made with Essentium TPU74D (thermoplastic urethane) which allows for easy cleaning. It is used with a single-use, replaceable filtration media. The Essentium mask has been created for general non-medical use during COVID-19 epidemic, based on FDA Emergency Use Authorization. The company has made the design of the mask freely available through the National Institute of Health (NIH) open source model.

The first run of 500 masks will be delivered to the Pflugerville Police and Fire Department next week following an order from the City of Pflugerville's Pflugerville Community Development Corp. Thirty pilot units were delivered this week. As Essentium redirects resources to the production of this Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), it anticipates initial production capacity to be 5,000 units per week. 

Said Blake Teipel, CEO and Co-founder, Essentium, Inc.: "The concept of a first responder changed overnight for our nation. As well as our medical, police and emergency services, there is now an extended family of first responders such as grocery store workers, delivery personnel and refuse collectors who have stepped up to keep us safe in our homes. I am humbled by their dedication. While Essentium cannot be a first responder, we can be a second-tier responder. Where the supply chain for PPE is faltering, we can and we have stepped in; and we can do it with speed, to approved design that can be delivered with reliable and repeatable quality, at scale."

For information on the mask:  https://resources.essentium3d.com/

About Essentium
Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing.

Media Contact:
Debbie@RaineMakers.com

Media Materials:
https://essentium3d.com/press-room/

Disclaimer: Essentium makes no claims regarding certifications for this product and assume no responsibility for its performance in the user's intended purposes or for the consequences of its use.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essentium-makes-3d-printed-face-mask-with-reusable-frame-301035008.html

SOURCE Essentium, Inc.

