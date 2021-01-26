SMI 10’950 0.2%  SPI 13’612 0.6%  Dow 30’998 0.1%  DAX 13’871 1.7%  Euro 1.0787 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’593 1.1%  Gold 1’854 -0.1%  Bitcoin 28’490 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8870 -0.1%  Öl 55.9 -0.1% 
26.01.2021 19:15:00

Essent Biologics Launches With A Mission To Provide Human-Derived Biomaterials And 3D Biology Data For Cell Therapy And Tissue Engineering

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essent Biologics™, a nonprofit biotechnology company emerging from two years of stealth-mode operation, today announced its launch as a new venture to meet the growing need for human-derived biomaterials and data to the regenerative medicine research community, as well as producing key inputs for further manufacturing by clinical partners.

As a new venture from AlloSource, one of the world's leading manufacturers of fresh cartilage tissue used for joint repair and skin allografts to heal severe burns, Essent Biologics will leverage its connection to human tissue donation by providing low passaged primary cell lines, origin tissue and comprehensive donor data to advance translational research from benchtop to bedside. The company also has the capability to serve as a biomanufacturing partner, creating a large inventory of custom products.

"We are proud to set a new standard in human-derived biomaterials for research," said Corey Stone, Executive Director, Essent Biologics. "Essent will motivate and empower the work researchers are doing by supporting the development of innovative therapies through quality biomaterials and powerful data."

Essent Biologics will supply highly characterized human mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). The company has already partnered with leading academic research and biopharmaceutical companies who excitedly await Essent Biologics' official product launch, anticipated in April. For additional information on the company's product pipeline, please visit essentbiologics.org.

"The work Essent is doing to help accelerate research through human clinical trials is remarkable," said Ethan Mann, CEO of Validus Cellular Therapeutics, Inc. "We are excited to partner with such an innovative company who will support research to develop new medical solutions, and we look forward to their future growth."

According to Allied Market Research, the Cellular Therapy and Tissue Engineering industries are some of the fastest growing in the regenerative medicine sector. The Cellular Therapy market tallied a total expenditure of $7.25 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $48.11 billion by 2027. The Tissue Engineering market tallied a total expenditure of $2.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $6.8 billion by 2027. These strong growth rates are powered by an increase in clinical trials and manufacturing throughput.

About Essent Biologics
Essent Biologics is setting a new standard in human-derived biomaterials and 3D biology data for research. The nonprofit biotechnology company provides low passaged primary cells, origin tissue and scaffolds, as well as comprehensive donor and product data to advance regenerative medicine research from benchtop to bedside. Essent Biologics supplies products in small or large volumes and serves as a manufacturing partner by creating master cell banks and an inventory of custom products within a tailored specification. In order to ensure reliable product quality, safety and efficacy, all Essent Biologics products are developed using robust design control processes and produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). For more information, please visit essentbiologics.org.

Media Contact
Corey Stone
Essent Biologics
720.873.4781
cstone@essentbiologics.org 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essent-biologics-launches-with-a-mission-to-provide-human-derived--biomaterials-and-3d-biology-data-for-cell-therapy-and-tissue-engineering-301215466.html

SOURCE Essent Biologics

