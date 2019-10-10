Essence announces expansion of data and measurement-driven media services in China supported by GroupM

Helping transformational marketers in China achieve data-driven growth, through Essence's pioneering use of analytics and technology to deliver valuable advertising

SHANGHAI, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence, a global data and measurement-driven media agency which is part of GroupM, today announced the expansion of its offering to businesses in China.

Essence, which is known for pioneering the use of analytics and technology to create valuable, relevant and trustworthy advertising, will help companies in China transform their approach to marketing with cutting-edge consulting, strategy, creative, media planning and media activation services. Benjamin Wei, Managing Director, China at Essence, will lead local operations across offices in Beijing and Shanghai, supported by GroupM.

With over 12 years of media and advertising industry experience, Wei first joined GroupM China in 2010, setting up its first centralised mobile business unit to deliver creative and media solutions to brands. In 2012, he established GroupM's digital media innovation and thought leadership hub mLab in Beijing. Most recently as Managing Director, Mobile, he led the relaunch of GroupM China's mobile unit to provide integrated mobile services and solutions to businesses.

"With more and more companies in China embracing data-driven approaches to grow their businesses, Essence's expertise and digital heritage are exactly what marketers here are looking for," said Wei. "Our mission is to make advertising more valuable to the world with marketing that adds value to people's lives, and we are looking forward to bringing that mission to life in China."

"Without question, China is one of the most exciting markets in the world for media and technology, and a place where so much is happening to shape the way the future is unfolding globally. With the support of GroupM, we expect our business in China to become a vital part of our future global growth," said Kyoko Matsushita, Global CEO, Essence.

"In an increasingly fragmented, complex and algorithm-driven ecosystem, the role of data and technology will become more critical. With a DNA that unites both data science and creativity in enabling business growth, we are very excited about the future that Essence will build for brands in China," said Patrick Xu, CEO, GroupM and WPP in China. "Moreover, I believe Benjamin will be an outstanding leader to his team and a great partner to our clients."

The expansion of Essence's media services in Beijing and Shanghai is part of the agency's continued growth in the APAC region, which has seen the addition of offices in Bengaluru, Jakarta, Melbourne, Mumbai and Seoul since 2018. Essence now operates in 7 countries across 11 offices in APAC, representing more than half of the agency's 20 offices globally.

About Essence

Essence, part of GroupM, is a global data and measurement-driven media agency whose mission is to make advertising more valuable to the world. Clients include Google, Flipkart, NBCUniversal, L'Oréal, and the Financial Times. The agency is more than 1,800 people strong, manages US$4B in annualised media spend, and deploys campaigns in 106 markets via 20 offices in APAC, EMEA and North America.

Visit essenceglobal.com for more information and follow us on Twitter at @essenceglobal

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1008214/Benjamin_Wei.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1008215/Essence_China_Leadership.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/327027/Essence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Essence