25.02.2021 22:30:00

ESSA Pharma to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, Texas and VANCOUVER, Canada, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that Dr. David R. Parkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ESSA Pharma, will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at three upcoming virtual investor conferences. Peter Virsik, ESSA's Chief Operating Officer, and David S. Wood, ESSA's Chief Financial Officer, will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Presentation Details:

Event: Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021
Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

Event: H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Time (on-demand): 7:00 a.m. ET

Event: Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, March 18, 2021
Time: 11:20 a.m. ET

Webcasts of the events can be accessed in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of ESSA's website at www.essapharma.com. Following the events, the webcasts will be archived on the ESSA website for 90 days.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.
ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com and follow us on Twitter under @ESSAPharma.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essa-pharma-to-present-at-upcoming-march-investor-conferences-301235830.html

SOURCE ESSA Pharma Inc

