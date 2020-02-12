ESO Launches First-of-its-Kind Exposure and Decontamination Fields Integrated into Fire Records Management System, ESO Fire Incidents

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ESO, the leading data and software company serving emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments and hospitals, today announced the availability of Exposure and Decontamination fields in ESO Fire Incidents, the company's fire records management system (RMS). While products exist to track and document exposures, this is the first to integrate directly into a RMS. ESO will then submit data on behalf of agencies to the National Firefighter Registry once registration is open in 2021.

"According to a recent study, firefighters have a 9 percent higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14 percent higher risk of dying from cancer than the general U.S. population," said Bill Gardner, Senior Director of Fire Products for ESO. "By collecting data, we not only help individual firefighters, we also get a better understanding of the magnitude of the problem, and, more importantly, what can be done to help decrease the epidemic of firefighters being diagnosed with cancer."

Key features of the Exposure and Decontamination fields include:



Track Individual Exposure Levels

The level of exposure and decontamination activities can vary based on the roles of the firefighters on the fireground. To capture the appropriate information, the responding units can track and report each individuals' level of exposure and decontamination activities.

Historical Reporting and Documentation

The data collected from exposure and decontamination documentation can be critical for research and the health and safety of firefighters. Historical data can also be used to support preventative measures and encourage a culture of safety within departments.

Easy Workflow

Keep workflow simple by documenting exposure and decontamination directly into ESO Fire Incidents and ensure records stay in a single location. Access to a clear view of exposures and decontamination at the unit report level helps to identify trends and personnel exposed.

Ties to Personnel File

When paired with ESO Personnel Management, all exposure and decontamination for one individual is documented and tracked in their personnel file, allowing for a historical view of exposures. Review the details of each incident where the exposures occurred for a complete picture.

"It is critical for firefighters to track daily exposures," said Lori Moore-Merrell, President and CEO of the International Public Safety Data Institute. "The collection of information and data related to exposures will be vital to help prevent firefighter cancer in the future. It's great to see ESO include these fields as a standard part of their Fire Incidents product."

