Esker’s Accounts Payable and Order Management Automation Solutions Achieve SAP-Certified Integration with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud

LYON, France, and MIDDLETON, Wis. — January 20, 2020 — Esker, a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing, today annouced that its Accounts Payable and Order Management automation solutions have been certified for integration with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud. This certification, delivered by the SAP® Integration and Certification Center, provides businesses with the assurance that Esker’s intelligent automation solutions are enabled to work with their SAP S/4HANA Cloud software and be compatible with future upgrades.



While taking advantage of Esker’s cloud-based solutions to drive greater efficiency, accuracy, visibility, and cost savings throughout their purchase-to-pay (P2P) and order-to-cash (O2C) processes, businesses that use SAP solutions who are already on SAP S/4HANA, and those planning on transitioning, can leverage the value they have invested in their ERP system.

"Esker continues to reinforce its over 15-year investment in the SAP business ecosystem by delivering new integration capabilities to provide customers with even more value in their digital transformation journey,” said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. "This new level of integration will enable businesses to make confident and intelligent decisions fast. Together, we are preparing businesses for growth and success.”

Esker customer, Cerapedics, sought a highly scalable automation solution that could facilitate faster, more efficient order management while integrating with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. "Esker extends the capabilities of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, giving us a true end-to-end solution to automate our sales order process,” said Edward Sawyer, General Manager at Cerapedics. "It’s this type of flexibility that makes Esker exactly the type of solution today’s medical device companies can benefit from.”

"We love hearing customer success stories like these,” said Oliver Betz, SVP and Head of Product Management, SAP SE. "By providing extended integration and automation capabilities to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Esker has the capabilities to deliver great value as an SAP partner.”





About Esker



Esker is a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation software, helping financial and customer service departments digitally transform their purchase-to-pay (P2P) and order-to-cash (O2C) cycles. Used by more than 6,000 companies worldwide, Esker’s solutions incorporate technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

SAP, SAP S/4HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.





