<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.01.2020 18:02:00

Esker’s Accounts Payable and Order Management Automation Solutions Achieve SAP-Certified Integration with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud

LYON, France, and MIDDLETON, Wis. — January 20, 2020 — Esker, a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing, today annouced that its Accounts Payable and Order Management automation solutions have been certified for integration with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud. This certification, delivered by the SAP® Integration and Certification Center, provides businesses with the assurance that Esker’s intelligent automation solutions are enabled to work with their SAP S/4HANA Cloud software and be compatible with future upgrades.

While taking advantage of Esker’s cloud-based solutions to drive greater efficiency, accuracy, visibility, and cost savings throughout their purchase-to-pay (P2P) and order-to-cash (O2C) processes, businesses that use SAP solutions who are already on SAP S/4HANA, and those planning on transitioning, can leverage the value they have invested in their ERP system.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Coca-Cola Co. / Facebook Inc. / Starbucks Corp. / Walt Disney Co. 51699291 69.00 % 10.00 %
Amazon / Apple / Microsoft 51699292 59.00 % 8.80 %
CS / Julius Bär / UBS 51699315 69.00 % 8.61 %

"Esker continues to reinforce its over 15-year investment in the SAP business ecosystem by delivering new integration capabilities to provide customers with even more value in their digital transformation journey,” said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. "This new level of integration will enable businesses to make confident and intelligent decisions fast. Together, we are preparing businesses for growth and success.”

Esker customer, Cerapedics, sought a highly scalable automation solution that could facilitate faster, more efficient order management while integrating with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. "Esker extends the capabilities of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, giving us a true end-to-end solution to automate our sales order process,” said Edward Sawyer, General Manager at Cerapedics. "It’s this type of flexibility that makes Esker exactly the type of solution today’s medical device companies can benefit from.”

"We love hearing customer success stories like these,” said Oliver Betz, SVP and Head of Product Management, SAP SE. "By providing extended integration and automation capabilities to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Esker has the capabilities to deliver great value as an SAP partner.”


 

About Esker

Esker is a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation software, helping financial and customer service departments digitally transform their purchase-to-pay (P2P) and order-to-cash (O2C) cycles. Used by more than 6,000 companies worldwide, Esker’s solutions incorporate technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

SAP, SAP S/4HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.


 

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Esker S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Esker S.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:07
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13:30
Politische Unruhen in Libyen und im Irak lassen den Ölpreis steigen
11:17
Zwei Unterschriften sorgen für Kauflaune
11:00
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Dezember-Siegers in Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV
09:38
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
09:10
SMI stürmt auf neues Hoch
15.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17:01
Schroders: Hohe Erwartungen: Können Private Assets die grossen Hoffnungen erfüllen?
11:55
Schroders: Globale Transformation: Der Kampf gegen den Klimawandel in fünf Grafiken
16.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Kreditverbriefungen
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Dezember-Siegers in Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Esker S.A. 102.40 -0.19% Esker S.A.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Finanzexpertin: Wer jetzt verkauft, macht einen grossen Fehler
Experte rät: Anleger sollten diese "Anomalie" bei Gold & Co. im Blick behalten
Credit-Suisse-Chef Thiam angeblich von Strafermittlung betroffen
Marktexperte: Aus diesen Gründen wird Amazon untergehen
Tesla-Aktie über 500 Dollar: In diesen Punkten liegen Tesla-Bären falsch
Tom Lee: Bis Jahresende kann sich der Bitcoin-Kurs verdoppeln
SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX geht marginal höher aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Analysten: So könnte sich 2020 das britische Pfund bewegen
Chinas Top-Internetaktien: Das könnte 2020 bei Alibaba, Tencent und Baidu passieren
INTERROLL-Aktie knickt ein: INTERROLL erhält 2019 weniger Bestellungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX geht marginal höher aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die US-Aktienmärkte ruhen aufgrund eines Feiertags. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte um die Nulllinie. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost fanden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Tendenz aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;