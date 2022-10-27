SMI 10'817 0.4%  SPI 13'823 0.4%  Dow 31'839 0.0%  DAX 13'196 1.1%  Euro 0.9934 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'605 0.6%  Gold 1'666 0.1%  Bitcoin 20'537 0.3%  Dollar 0.9857 -0.1%  Öl 95.9 -0.2% 
Top News
Schneider Electric-Aktie: Schneider Electric wächst stärker als erwartet
Software-Aktie: Software AG verdient mehr
Santhera-Aktie: Santhera und ReveraGen schliessen Einreichung des FDA-Zulassungsantrages ab
Goldpreis: Hochspannung vor EZB-Sitzung am Nachmittag
Datacolor-Aktie: Datacolor steigert Umsatz und Betriebsergebnis im Geschäftsjahr 2021/22
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


Esker Aktie [Valor: 657883 / ISIN: FR0000035818]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.10.2022 08:00:30

Esker (ALESK): Record order intake in Q3

Esker
136.40 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen


Esker (ALESK): Record order intake in Q3

27-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

London, UK, 27 October 2022

 

Esker (ALESK): Record order intake in Q3

Eskers Q3 revenue update confirmed continued strong underlying and reported revenue growth, and management reiterated its FY22 revenue and margin guidance. The company is making steady progress with its channel partner strategy, and record order intake, particularly in the US and Asia Pacific, provides support for FY23 and beyond.

 

The share price appears to have stabilised after declining from its December 2021 peak of 361.5. Based on FY22e and FY23e P/E ratios, the stock continues to trade at a premium to French software peers and at a discount to US SaaS peers, we believe due to its high level of recurring revenue, history of and potential for double-digit profitable growth and strong balance sheet. The company is well-funded to take advantage of opportunities to make bolt-on acquisitions, which in the current environment may become more affordable.


Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

 

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edisons reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 

For more information, please contact Edison:

Katherine Thompson +44 (0)20 3077 5730 tech@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 

LinkedIn        www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1472605  27-Oct-2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1472605&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿