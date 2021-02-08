SMI 10’779 0.2%  SPI 13’467 0.3%  Dow 31’323 0.6%  DAX 14’060 0.0%  Euro 1.0832 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’666 0.3%  Gold 1’834 1.3%  Bitcoin 39’058 11.6%  Dollar 0.8987 0.0%  Öl 60.5 1.5% 
ESG Closes 2020 with Record-Setting Performance

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG, the leader in Customer Success as a Service®, is proud to announce record-breaking 2020 year-end results. The company's unique approach combines consultation, process development, people, and automation to improve the Customer Success capabilities and maturity of technology companies.

ESG provides Customer Success as a Service®

2020's economic uncertainty has transformed the retention and growth of current clients from a "nice-to-have" into a "must-have" for businesses that operate in a subscription model. Many of these providers lack the knowledge, experience, or bandwidth to implement customer-centric strategies, so they turn to ESG.

ESG 2020 News:

  • Total revenue increased by 40% year-over-year
  • New sales were 261% to annual target
  • Added eight new clients, from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 Enterprises
  • Earned three expansions with existing Enterprise clients
  • Redesigned Customer Success as a Service® to exceed market expectations
  • Introduced Customer Success Maturity Model and Assessment
  • Increased employee count by 25%+ to add specialized skillsets
  • Partnered with Customer Success platform ChurnZero to offer Digital services
  • Awarded industry recognition from SuccessCoaching and Customer Contact Central

2020 new clients:

  • Fortune 500 global public IT Enterprise
  • Public data storage hardware and software company
  • Global public Robotic Process Automation provider
  • Driver safety and fleet management company
  • Global ethics and compliance software provider
  • Human Resources technology company
  • High-growth augmented analytics startup
  • Customer training technology vendor

"Coming off the best year in our nearly two-decade history, I've never been more certain of the need for our expertise," said ESG CEO Michael Harnum. "We've had the pleasure of building and operating Customer Success practices at some of the world's most progressive technology companies since before it was even called Customer Success, and 2020 was a year of reckoning for those who previously discounted this industry's value."

"I'd estimate that on average, technology companies' Customer Success budgets have increased by about 30% in 2021," Michael continued. "That, combined with our record-setting successes in a year of such uncertainty, makes me extremely proud of our team, and even more optimistic about the future."

About ESG

ESG delivers Customer Success as a Service® (CSaaS), enabling technology companies to build, operationalize, and transform their Customer Success organization. ESG's services enable clients to accomplish their ultimate goal of reduced churn and increased retention. ESG combines consultation, process development, people, and automation to increase clients' Customer Success capabilities. Learn more at esgsuccess.com.

Contact:
Marley Wagner
mwagner@esgsuccess.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esg-closes-2020-with-record-setting-performance-301224215.html

SOURCE ESG

