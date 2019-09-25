25.09.2019 14:07:00

eSentire's Patented Technology Helps Organizations Respond to Modern Threats

Company Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with Two New Patents

WATERLOO, Ontario and SEATTLE, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eSentire, Inc., the global leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), today announced that the company has secured two new patents from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). These latest patents further demonstrate eSentire's innovation in detecting and responding to relevant threats in the modern digital landscape with the ever-increasing scale of distributed data and an expanding threat surface.

Kerry Bailey, CEO, eSentire said: "The business value created from digital transformation and the cloud has also created the next generation of complexity in managing IT and risk. This distributed world, with critical data residing in the cloud and edge, requires modern tools and approaches. To manage these challenges, our customers turn to us to leverage proven innovation in areas like artificial intelligence and network traffic disruption, which enables our security experts to detect and contain threats in minutes while safeguarding their business."

USPTO Patent No. 10,412,111 covers eSentire's artificial intelligence approach that detects malicious behavior in a network and then creates a threat score that security analysts can use to respond efficiently. This invention is the fourth artificial intelligence patent that eSentire has integrated within its platform and processes.

USPTO Patent No. 10,382,481 covers eSentire's ability to respond to and disrupt encrypted malicious traffic targeting a customer's network. With more than 80% of all network traffic now encrypted, and real-time decryption available on most modern-day firewalls, this capability plays a key role in providing an average response time that is measured in minutes.

About eSentire:
eSentire, Inc., the global leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), keeps organizations safe from constantly evolving cyber attacks that technology alone cannot prevent. Its 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC), staffed by elite security analysts, hunts, investigates, and responds in real-time to known and unknown threats before they become business disrupting events. Protecting more than $6 trillion AUM in the financial sector alone, eSentire absorbs the complexity of cybersecurity, delivering enterprise-grade protection and the ability to comply with growing regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire.

