BX Swiss TV: Bitcoin - nach Tesla nun Apple? -w-
11.02.2021 05:03:00

Escape from Waseskun Healing Lodge

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada

On February 10, 2021, at approximately 6:00 p.m., inmate David Everett Alexson was seen by staff leaving the Waseskun Healing Lodge, a community residential center and minimum security facility.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Sûreté du Québec RCM Matawinie and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

David Everett Alexson is 51 years old, measures 170 cm (5'07") and weighs 83 kg (183 lbs). He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He has one scar on his right hand and one on his left arm, as well as several tattoos on both arms, chest and back. He is currently serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder (2 counts), arson-damage to property, escape from lawful custody, prison breach with intent, assault against a peace officer and break and enter with intent.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of David Everett Alexson is asked to contact the Sûreté du Québec RCM Matawinie.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

Der Bitcoin kletterte gestern wieder über die 40.000 USD Grenze und wurde beflügelt durch den Einstieg von Elon Musk mit Tesla im grossen Rahmen. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV, Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz gibt er Einblicke was dahinter steckt und ob weitere grosse Technologiefirmen wie Apple, Amazon oder Facebook den Weg zur Massenadaption ebnen werden.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin – nach Tesla nun Apple? | BX Swiss TV

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet Handel im Plus -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX geht mit Verlust aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit grünen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt griffen die Anleger am Mittwoch vorsichtig zu. Die deutsche Börse gab hingegen nach. Der Dow bewegt sich im grünen Bereich. Für die Indizes in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach oben.

