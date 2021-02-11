|
11.02.2021 05:03:00
Escape from Waseskun Healing Lodge
LAVAL, QC, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada
On February 10, 2021, at approximately 6:00 p.m., inmate David Everett Alexson was seen by staff leaving the Waseskun Healing Lodge, a community residential center and minimum security facility.
The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Sûreté du Québec RCM Matawinie and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.
David Everett Alexson is 51 years old, measures 170 cm (5'07") and weighs 83 kg (183 lbs). He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He has one scar on his right hand and one on his left arm, as well as several tattoos on both arms, chest and back. He is currently serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder (2 counts), arson-damage to property, escape from lawful custody, prison breach with intent, assault against a peace officer and break and enter with intent.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of David Everett Alexson is asked to contact the Sûreté du Québec RCM Matawinie.
CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.
CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.
SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec
