21.08.2019 18:35:00

Escape from Stony Mountain Institution - Minimum security unit

STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - On August 21, 2019 during the 7:30 a.m. count in the minimum security unit at Stony Mountain Institution, staff members discovered that offender Ringo (Dylan) Carpenter was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Stonewall detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Winnipeg Police Service. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Ringo Carpenter is 28 years old, measures 165 cm (5'5") in height and weighs 64 kg (141 lbs). He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo showing the outline of a naked woman on his right upper arm. He is currently serving a sentence of 8 years for manslaughter.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of offender Ringo Carpenter is asked to contact police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:00
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien
14:27
Vontobel: Silberminenbetreiber im Fokus
13:25
Saudi-Arabien und Kanada halten Ölangebot knapp
06:17
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Erholung erreicht Schlüsselstelle / Adecco – Jetzt ist Mut gefragt
20.08.19
SMI setzt Erholung fort
19.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Ascom
19.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

HOCHDORF-Aktie verliert mehr als ein Viertel an Wert: HOCHDORF schreibt Riesenverlust - Zusätzliche Finanzierung angestrebt
Rohstoff mit Potenzial - Wasserstoff hinkt anderen Antriebsarten aber noch hinterher
Evolva-Aktie schiesst 25 Prozent hoch: Evolva steigert Produkt- und F&E-Umsatz deutlich
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie klettert mehr als 50 Prozent: ASMALLWORLD stellt Erreichen der Gewinnzone im Halbjahr in Aussicht
Nationalbank dürfte erneut interveniert haben
Wall Street verabschiedet sich tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Basilea-Aktie steigt: Basilea verringert Verlust im Halbjahr deutlich
Umwelthilfe fordert Ausstieg aus Verbrennungsmotor bis 2025
Medartis-Aktie im Sinkflug: Medartis im Halbjahr mit tieferem Gewinn - Ausblick reduziert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch höher. Der DAX konnte Boden gutmachen. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich fester. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB