11.06.2020 03:48:00

Escape from Saskatchewan Penitentiary - Minimum-security unit

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, June 10, 2020 /CNW/ - On June 10, 2020, at approximately 4:30 pm, following an evening count in the minimum-security unit at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary, staff members discovered that offender Carey Henry was not accounted for.

Carey Henry, 28 years old, escaped from Saskatchewan Penitentiary earlier today. (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Prince Albert RCMP detachment and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Carey Henry is 28 years old, measures 191 cm (6' 3") in height and weighs 104 kgs (230 lbs.)  He has a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He is currently serving a sentence of 4 years and 6 months for failing to comply with condition of undertakings, obstruct public/police officer, possession of property obtained by crime $5,000, and offence under traffic safety act x 2.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of offender Carey Henry is asked to contact police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 473.70
1.02 %
Givaudan 3’368.00
0.90 %
Sika 173.55
0.73 %
Swisscom 507.80
0.32 %
Nestle 105.26
-0.09 %
LafargeHolcim 42.43
-1.00 %
Alcon 58.20
-1.22 %
The Swatch Grp 199.75
-1.65 %
CieFinRichemont 63.86
-1.69 %
Adecco Group 47.40
-2.61 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10.06.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update – June 2020
10.06.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10.06.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
10.06.20
SMI gegen den Trend fester
09.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Gold Corp
08.06.20
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV
08.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10.06.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
08.06.20
Schroders: What will the world look like after Covid-19?
05.06.20
Schroders: Why equity market neutral strategies could be valuable in a crisis
mehr
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trump kritisiert Börsenlegende Warren Buffett: Airline-Verkäufe waren ein Fehler
Fed-ZInssitzung: Dow schlussendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne klare Richtung
Dufry-Aktie knickt ein: Noch keine Entwarnung für Reisebranche
Finma untersucht weiteren Geldwäschereifall bei Julius Bär - Aktie gibt ab
OECD rechnet mit Einbruch der Schweizer Wirtschaft im 2020
Tesla-Aktie überspringt 1'000-Dollar-Marke - Produktion des Semi-Truck im Fokus
Fed hält US-Leitzins stabil - 2020 und 2021 keine Zinserhöhung erwartet
US-Finanzinvestor will wohl zwei Sitze im Commerzbank-Aufsichtsrat - CoBa-Aktie freundlich
Corona-Krise bringt Starbucks in die roten Zahlen - Starbucks-Aktie verliert
Wieso der US-Dollar zum Franken auf den tiefsten Stand seit März fällt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-ZInssitzung: Dow schlussendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne klare Richtung
An der Wall Street richteten Anleger ihre Aufmerksamkeit auf den Zinsentscheid der Notenbank. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der DAX drehte in die Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Mittwoch wenig verändert.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB