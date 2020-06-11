Escape from Saskatchewan Penitentiary - Minimum-security unit

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, June 10, 2020 /CNW/ - On June 10, 2020, at approximately 4:30 pm, following an evening count in the minimum-security unit at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary, staff members discovered that offender Carey Henry was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Prince Albert RCMP detachment and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Carey Henry is 28 years old, measures 191 cm (6' 3") in height and weighs 104 kgs (230 lbs.) He has a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He is currently serving a sentence of 4 years and 6 months for failing to comply with condition of undertakings, obstruct public/police officer, possession of property obtained by crime $5,000, and offence under traffic safety act x 2.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of offender Carey Henry is asked to contact police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region