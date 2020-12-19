SMI 10’524 -0.2%  SPI 13’104 -0.1%  Dow 30’179 -0.4%  DAX 13’631 -0.3%  Euro 1.0822 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’546 -0.4%  Gold 1’882 -0.2%  Bitcoin 20’337 0.8%  Dollar 0.8832 -0.1%  Öl 52.4 1.7% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
19.12.2020 07:49:00

Escape COVID-19 in the Florida Keys

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keys Cove is an exclusive vacation home rental community with eight exclusive 4 bedroom homes in Marathon Key, Florida. And they're offering a special deal for January 2021.

There are two Waterfront homes and six Waterview homes. Each has four (4) bedrooms, three (3) bathrooms, a baloney porch, a private pool, a personal boat slip, and access to the private Keys Cove beach and dock.

Enjoy the sunbathing by your private pool, enjoy grilling and dining on your patio poolside, and then beautiful sunsets overlooking the Caribbean.

Did you know Marathon has attractions where you can swim with the dolphins? It is also renowned for its wildlife, especially for birdwatchers.

You'll also have close access to terrific restaurants, attractions. Historical sites, parks, and beaches -- like Sombrero, Coco Plum, and Bahia Honda.

"We built these homes several years ago with the intent to provide a luxury getaway for those that enjoy style and elegance. And during COVID-19 we've taken every precaution, such as contactless check-in and check-out," says manager Jessieca McNearney.

ABOUT KEYS COVE 
A cluster of eight luxury homes on a private street located halfway between Key Largo and Key West. The homes were built in 2018, and fully-furnished and fully-stocked -- bathrooms, kitchen, and a washer-dryer.

By the pool, guests can enjoy the BBQ grill, outdoor games, and lounge chairs. Just steps from the private beach and every home can accommodate 4-car parking.

CONTACTS:
Reservations: 1 (833) 211-2683
Press: info@a2zbusiness.consulting

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/escape-covid-19-in-the-florida-keys-301196326.html

SOURCE Keys Cove

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.52
0.81 %
Givaudan 3’697.00
0.79 %
Nestle 102.30
0.71 %
Swisscom 472.70
0.47 %
Roche Hldg G 309.95
0.37 %
CieFinRichemont 80.06
-0.89 %
Swiss Life Hldg 404.90
-1.00 %
CS Group 11.18
-1.19 %
Novartis 80.51
-1.24 %
Part Grp Hldg 998.60
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Vontobel: BRC auf E-Autobauer mit 50% Barriere und nur 6 Monate Laufzeit
18.12.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Neuer Rücklauf? / EUR/USD – Oberer Trendkanal erneut erreicht
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BlackRock - wie gross das Potenzial für Aktien in 2021 ist
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
BioNTech-Aktie in Rot: EU hätte anscheinend mehr Corona-Impfstoff bestellen können
Siemens-Aktie schliesst klar im Plus: Siemens erwägt Verkauf der Logistiksparte
Moderna-Aktie leichter: nutzt Option zum Kauf von mehr Moderna Covid-19-Impfdosen und beschleunigt Zulassung
Wisekey-Aktie schliesst fast zweistellig höher: Wisecoin erweitert Blockchain-Technologie um AI-Fähigkeiten
SMI und DAX gehen etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Tesla-Aktie dennoch fester: Bauarbeiten bei Berlin müssen stoppen
Volkswagen muss Produktion wegen Halbleiter-Engpass drosseln - VW-Aktie tiefer
Implenia-Aktie gefragt: Implenia verkauft österreichische Tüchler Ausbau

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Für den heimischen und den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag leicht abwärts. Der Dow zeigte sich im Freitagshandel geschwächt. Vor dem Wochenende prägten Sorgen das Börsengeschehen in Asien.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit