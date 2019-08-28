Escalon Services Welcomes New Global Head of Delivery to Continue Expanding Back Office Services

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Escalon Services is revolutionizing how growing companies manage and consume Essential Business Services like accounting, human resources, payroll, and insurance. And the firm is growing rapidly, with revenues logging a 40 percent compound annual growth rate since its founding in 2006. To continue expanding the company's ability to help fuel the growth of small businesses, Amod Dandge will join the team as Global Head of Delivery.

Dandge is acutely aware of the challenges that small businesses face and the tools necessary for entrepreneurs to succeed. He was part of the leadership team that scaled WNS Global Services from a $10M startup to a private equity-backed $600M BPO leader and eventually a successful IPO exit with a $1.2 billion valuation. He has also held leadership roles at Cognizant, AIG and Acquis, with a consistent track record of rapidly growing businesses, scaling operating models, and delivering to the highest quality of services and a market leading customer experience.

In joining Escalon as Global Head of Delivery, Dandge will ensure that Escalon's essential business services are continuously aligned to evolving client needs, business drivers, the technology landscape and the overall marketplace. Bringing these services to entrepreneurs will allow small businesses to focus on growth while Escalon handles the non-core yet essential functions for them. In addition, Dandge will help Escalon continue to scale so the firm can further benefit from its standing as a leader in this $300 billion-plus category.

"Amod's unique leadership and experience in building high quality services organizations for marquee global brands will be invaluable in helping Escalon scale to the next level," said Anurag Pal, CEO of Escalon. "As Escalon works to empower growing businesses to flourish, Amod's strong background will help us drive further success for our clients, and we are thrilled to have him on board," Pal said.

"We are seeing huge demand for Escalon's one-stop shop offering from the underserved SMB and middle-market segment, as they have lacked access to a quality integrated offering that only larger enterprises have traditionally benefited from," Dandge said. "I am excited to join the Escalon team at this time of explosive growth," added Dandge.

About Escalon Services

Since 2006, Escalon has shepherded over 4,000 companies across many verticals and in 22 countries. We have helped businesses grow from one person in the garage to IPO and beyond, and we have been named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list twice over the past three years. We provide a one-stop shop for the integrated solutions we call Essential Business Services (EBS). EBS gives clients a seamless, audit-ready solution for Financial Ops, People Ops and Risk.

For more information please visit escalonservices.com.

SOURCE Escalon Services