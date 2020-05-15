ESAB Introduced Cryo-Shield Ni9 Flux Cored Wire for LNG Fuel and Storage Tank Applications

SHANGHAI, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ESAB Welding & Cutting Products has globally introduced Cryo-Shield Ni9, a Ni Cr Mo alloy flux cored wire used for all-position welding of 9% Ni steel LNG fuel and storage tanks with 100% CO 2 shielding gas. This modified 625-type wire offers excellent crack resistance and is superior to conventional NiCrMo-3 wires. Mechanical properties are similar to Hastelloy ENiMo-13 flux cored wires but at lower purchase price because of its modified formula. Further, because it uses 100% CO 2 shielding gas instead of an argon blend, it lowers operating cost. The wire carries approvals from the ABS, BV, DNV GL, KR, LR and CCS classification societies.

"We developed Cyro-Shield Ni9 in response to ship propulsion systems shifting from heavy fuel oil to LNG fuel to reduce oxide emissions," says Neil Farrow, Global Product Manager – Cored Wires, ESAB. "This wire also meets the needs of LNG storage tank fabricators and other 9% Ni steel applications. In benchmark tests against leading 625-alloy wires, Cryo-Shield Ni9 provided superior crack-resistance tolerance, which is especially critical for root welding. Customer field tests with 100% CO 2 shielding gas also confirmed better tolerance to porosity formation, wet-out for a flatter bead crown and slag release compared to conventional 625-alloy wires. In addition, the slag system supports all-position welding, including over-head."

ESAB offers Cryo-Shield Ni9 in 1.2 mm diameter and packaged on 300 mm wire baskets or plastic spools; vacuum-seal foil packaging prevents moisture absorption. Typical as-welded mechanical properties are a yield strength of 440 MPa, tensile strength of 730 MPa, elongation of 44% and an impact value of 65 J at -196 oC.

ESAB also offers a full portfolio of filler metal and equipment for LNG applications. Contact your ESAB sales representative to learn more, visit esab.com/lng to view additional product information and success stories.

