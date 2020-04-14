+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
14.04.2020 02:48:00

Erwin B. Wingfield, Ph.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

STERLING, Va., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erwin B. Wingfield, Ph.D. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of science in acknowledgment of his role as a retired Plant Pathologist.

A native of Florida, Dr. Wingfield was a plant pathologist for decades. He is passionate about the intricate details of the pathogenesis of plant diseases. In addition to plant pathology, he specializes in botany, ecology, mycology, botany, biology, and environmental biology. Now retired, he continues working as a paid consultant and is currently looking for more consultancy clients. On account of his expertise, he has landed several jobs working at educational institutions. Before retirement, he worked as a full professor at Virginia Military Institute. Previously, he taught at Stetson University in Central Florida.

While in attendance at Transylvania College in Kentucky, Dr. Wingfield worked part time as a general science teacher. Following, he worked as a teaching assistant and an assistant professor of biology in the early 1960s. In 1963, he decided it was time to pursue doctorate studies, earning a Ph.D. in Plant Pathology from Virginia Tech in 1968. By virtue of his considerable knowledge, he has excelled at teaching, lecturing, and course writing.

Dr. Wingfield is a charitable man, donating to the Salvation Army and St. Jude's Hospital. In his free time, he likes reading, writing, gardening, traveling, and hiking. An environmental enthusiast, he is interested in climate action.

Revered for his writing skills, Dr. Wingfield has published multiple texts. He especially enjoys writing children's books; such as Richard the Aristocrat which teaches children about honesty, empathy, and learning from one's mistakes.

In light of a lifetime of accomplishments, Dr. Wingfield has been the recipient of awards and recognitions. In 2017, the Department of State awarded him a Top Secret clearance. Dedicated to his field, he has been frequently asked to consult on plant diseases.

Dr. Wingfield dedicates this recognition in memory his mentor Wert Wills, Ph.D., at Virginia Tech, and in memory of his older brother Robert Lee Wingfield.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erwin-b-wingfield-phd-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301039745.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Airlines abgestossen: Ändert Warren Buffett seine Meinung gegenüber Bitcoin?
Bullish trotz Corona: Institutionelle Investoren besonders optimistisch
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Gewinnmitnahmen an der Wall Street: Dow beendet Montagshandel mit Verlusten
Virgin Galactic-CEO: Milliarden-Beteiligung von einer Steueroase in die nächste verlagert
Amazon will in Corona-Krise weitere 75.000 Mitarbeiter einstellen - Aktie auf Rekordkurs
Ausnahme für Amazon in Apples App Store?
Pessimistische Experten: Könnte der Ölpreis unter 20 Dollar gedrückt werden?
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum & Co. am Ostersonntag

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB