08.01.2020 15:35:00

ERIN Employee Referral Software Releases Text Message Referrals and More, becoming the Fastest and Most Effective Employee Referral Solution Available

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ERIN, an Employee Referral Software Platform that helps businesses engage their employees to refer candidates for open positions, today announced an update to their web and mobile app, including features that allow employees to send referrals via text messaging and to allow talent acquisition teams to manage referrals for future positions.

The update allows employees to send a referral directly to a potential candidate via text message. The candidate can accept the referral and apply directly to the position using the business's existing applicant tracking system. The process takes less than 20 seconds for the employee to complete, and less than 30 seconds for the candidate to complete. ERIN CEO, Mike Stafiej, commented, "In 2019 ERIN became the easiest and fastest technology available for employees to make referrals. Now at the start of 2020, these new features, including SMS referrals, have cut the time and number of steps to make and accept a referral in half - further securing our spot as the most user-friendly employee referral solution on the market. This release highlights our commitment to providing our customers with technology that makes recruitment more effective and more enjoyable for everyone involved - recruiters, employees, and candidates alike."

The release also includes a new feature called On Deck Referrals. This feature allows talent acquisition teams to save referrals to their "On Deck" list so that they can be re-submitted to a future position, still giving the original referrer credit for the referral. On Deck Referrals also allows employees to make a general referral, providing candidate information without associating it with a specific job. On Deck Referrals enables employee referral policies to work year-round to provide top-quality candidates, providing an invaluable candidate pipeline for the business.

Additionally, the update includes major UI improvements, the ability for the employee to fully manage the AI-Powered Smart Referral feature in the mobile app, and major user experience enhancements. A full list of the ERIN features can be seen at https://erinapp.com/product

About ERIN
ERIN is the easiest and most efficient way for employees to participate in their companies employee referral program. By simplifying both the management of referrals and the actual act of making referrals, businesses can engage more of their employees for referrals and spend less time doing so. The backbone of ERIN is its innovative Smart Referral technology, and when combined with its feature reach mobile app, employees can see recommended referrals for any contact in their network. ERIN Technologies, Inc. is based in New York, NY and was founded in 2018. To learn more about ERIN and how their platform helps businesses recruit, visit https://erinapp.com

 

SOURCE ERIN Technologies, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Ölpreise steigen nach iranischen Raketenangriffen nur kurzzeitig
09:17
Vontobel: Outlook 2020 - Themen für einen erfolgreichen Start ins neue Jahr
08:56
Iran greift US-Ziele im Irak an
07:15
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Die Käufer sind weiter in der Überzahl / Credit Suisse – Zielzone erreicht
07.01.20
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV
07.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Novartis AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.01.20
Schroders: Stehen Chinas Anleihemärkte vor einem Wendepunkt?
13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
mehr
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Schweizer Finanzminister Maurer sieht Libra als gescheitertes Projekt
S+B-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Martin Haefner kauft Gründerfamilie aus
Colgate stellt bahnbrechende Technologie zur Revolution der Mundhygiene vor
Sony überrascht mit Elektroauto und Toyota baut Stadt der Zukunft
US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI beendet Handel knapp in Grün -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
SMI leichter -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Wall Street startet etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Anscheinend weitere Anzeigen in der CS-Beschattungsaffäre um Iqbal Khan
TikTok bringt Bitcoin-Projekt an den Start
Portfoliomanager hält die Apple-Aktie für extrem überbewertet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leichter -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Wall Street startet etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Irans Raketenschlag bleibt am Mittwoch im Blick der Anleger: Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt gibt nach, aber der deutsche DAX kann seine Verluste abschütteln. An der Wall Street üben sich Anleger in Zurückhaltung. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben im Mittwochshandel nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;