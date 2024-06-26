Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Anoto Group AB Registered Shs
26.06.2024 22:45:00

Erik Fällström has decided to resign as board member of Anoto

Anoto Group AB Registered Shs
0.14 SEK 7.14%
Stockholm, 26 June 2024


Erik Fällström has decided to resign as board member of Anoto

Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto” or the "Company”) announces that Erik Fällström today has informed the Board of Directors of his decision to resign as board member of Anoto with immediate effect. The Board of Directors has resolved that deputy board member Alexander Fällström shall participate as board member in the Board of Directors for the period until the next Annual General Meeting to be held on 15 July 2024.


For further information, please contact:

Kevin Adeson, Chairman of the board of Anoto Group AB (publ)

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm


About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a lead-er in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment


