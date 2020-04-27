+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
27.04.2020 19:17:00

Erie Insurance to Provide up to $2.5 Million to Agents and Employees Supporting Local COVID-19 Community Efforts

ERIE, Pa., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance today announced additional support for local communities through the new "ERIE Agents Giving Back" project. The project provides funding to ERIE agents to use specifically in supporting their local communities.

Erie Insurance. (PRNewsFoto/Erie Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Erie Insurance)

"We've seen so many of our agents already stepping up to provide much-needed support to their local communities," said Tim NeCastro, president and CEO of Erie Insurance. "This infusion of additional funding will give them even more opportunities to continue these good works."

Since the start of the pandemic, ERIE agents have been supporting local businesses by purchasing food for healthcare workers and first responders, donating to local COVID-19 funds or assisting local non-profits in need of help during this time.

As part of the program, Erie Insurance will reimburse agents up to $1,000 and match additional activities at 50%.

ERIE also increased the amount of funding available to its field offices across 12 states and the District of Columbia to support their charitable giving. All in, this additional support can help boost the charitable work of ERIE's field employees and agents by nearly $2.5 million.

"When it comes to being helpful, that's where we shine," added NeCastro. "We are challenging our agents and employees to be creative and give thought to ways they can continue to help the communities and people we serve."

The ERIE Agents Giving Back project is just one of many ways ERIE continues its mission to be Above All in Service. Visit ERIE's COVID-19 Information Center to learn other ways ERIE is supporting its customers and communities during these challenging times.

About Erie Insurance
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has nearly 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erie-insurance-to-provide-up-to-2-5-million-to-agents-and-employees-supporting-local-covid-19-community-efforts-301047676.html

SOURCE Erie Insurance Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 338.70
5.02 %
CS Group 8.10
4.57 %
UBS Group 9.47
4.13 %
CieFinRichemont 54.34
4.02 %
Zurich Insur Gr 297.80
3.76 %
Sika 162.35
0.84 %
Swisscom 514.80
0.74 %
Roche Hldg G 349.50
0.59 %
Givaudan 3’256.00
-0.18 %
Nestle 104.20
-2.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:36
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
15:00
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV
10:38
Bilanzsaison gewinnt an Tempo
10:00
Consumer Prices Set to Fall, Mute Inflation?
09:20
Vontobel: Europäische Airlines mit 8% Coupon im Quartal
08:09
SMI bringt sich in Position
23.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12:48
Schroders: A look at why insurance-linked securities are largely immune to the Covid-19 volatility
23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
mehr
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mit Hilfe von Zentralbanken: Kann der Goldpreis bis auf 10'000 Dollar steigen?
Netflix' Schuldenberg wächst: Neues Kapital in Milliardenhöhe besorgt
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
ams erreicht bei Aktienrückkaufprogramm maximales Volumen - Aktie zieht an
+24 Prozent: Santhera-Aktie zündet Kursfeuerwerk mit Studienplänen für Wirkstoff gegen Covid-19
UBS- und CS-Aktien führen SMI an nach starken Quartalszahlen der Deutschen Bank
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Deutsche Bank-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Überraschend Gewinn im ersten Quartal erzielt
Kühne+Nagel-Aktien nach Gewinneinbruch mit klaren Kursverlusten
Leonteq-Aktie kräftig im Aufwind nach Kooperation mit Postfinance

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex entwickelten sich am Montag sehr freundlich. An den US-Börsen geht es nach dem Wochenende bergauf. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost verzeichneten zum Wochenstart Gewinne.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB