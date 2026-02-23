Erie Indemnity Co Reports Retreat In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $63.38 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $152.03 million, or $2.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $951.0 million from $924.1 million last year.

Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $63.38 Mln. vs. $152.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $2.91 last year. -Revenue: $951.0 Mln vs. $924.1 Mln last year.