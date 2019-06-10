<
10.06.2019 09:13:00

Ericsson and Intellectual Ventures Sign License Agreement

- License agreement ends all patent infringement lawsuits between the companies, including a lawsuit that went to trial earlier this year and resulted in a USD 43 million jury verdict for Intellectual Ventures

- As a consequence, Ericsson expects a negative impact on operating income within Segment Networks in Q2 2019

STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Intellectual Ventures have signed a license agreement ending all patent infringement lawsuits between the companies, including a lawsuit that went to trial earlier this year and resulted in a USD 43 million jury verdict for Intellectual Ventures. Since 2012, Intellectual Ventures has filed a number of patent infringement lawsuits against Ericsson and its customers in the U.S. and Europe seeking injunctions and monetary damages. While the terms of the agreement are confidential, Ericsson expects a negative impact on operating income within Segment Networks in Q2 2019.

Ericsson is a leading innovator in telecommunications and has a strong commitment to research and development. Ericsson has one of the industry's strongest intellectual property portfolios, which includes more than 49,000 granted patents worldwide. Ericsson is the largest holder of standard essential patents for mobile communication.

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-and-intellectual-ventures-sign-license-agreement,c2835825

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/2835825/1059021.pdf

Ericsson and Intellectual Ventures sign license agreement

