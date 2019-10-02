Ericom Software Announces Distribution Partnership with RAS Infotech to Deliver Remote Browser Isolation Technology in the Middle East

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ericom Software, a leader in Zero Trust Browser Isolation and Secure Access solutions, today announced its partnership with RAS Infotech, a provider of complete Network Security and Network Management Solutions in the Middle East and Africa. Together the companies will deliver remote browser isolation (RBI) solutions powered by Ericom Shield® in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Oman, and Jordan.

Ericom Software and RAS Infotech are kicking off their partnership by exhibiting together at GITEX Technology Week from October 6-10, where they will demonstrate the award-winning Ericom Shield solution at Stand SR-D1. Ericom Shield uses innovative RBI technology to provide Zero Trust protection for devices accessing the internet, securing them from today's most prevalent threat vectors – web-borne malware and email-based attacks.

Ericom Shield, whether deployed in the cloud or on-premises, prevents ransomware and advanced web threats from reaching user's endpoints by executing active web content in a remote, isolated container. An interactive media stream representing the website is sent to the endpoint's browser, providing a safe, seamless user experience. Whether users browse to a malicious site on their own or reach one by clicking a URL embedded in a phishing email or a malicious PDF document, they are safe since no web content is ever executed directly on the device.

Established in 2000, RAS Infotech provides comprehensive network security and management in the Middle East, India, and South West Asia. It offers solutions and consultancy services to companies large and small across a diverse set of vertical industries, partnering with leading technology providers to meet their IT and cybersecurity needs.

"Our award winning Ericom Shield isolation solution has been growing rapidly in our existing markets," said David Canellos, CEO and President of Ericom Software. "Partnering with an established company like RAS Infotech, which is a trusted solution and service provider to a large customer base in the Middle East, will open up new opportunities for Ericom and help us build on our momentum."

Ericom Software currently has customers worldwide, in various industries including financial services, construction, government, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and more.

"Ericom's technology is ahead of the curve, and we're proud to become an official distributor of Ericom Shield," said Mohamed Akram Khazi, RAS Infotech Limited, CEO-MENA. "We partner with leaders in cybersecurity to meet a diverse set of requirements for our customers, and now with Ericom Shield we will be able to bring them a powerful solution to secure their web browsing and protect them from phishing attacks."

About RAS Infotech Ltd

RAS Infotech Limited, Dubai was established in the year 2000 with its office in Dubai Internet City and with the sole objective of providing complete Network Security and Network Management Solutions in the Middle East and Africa. Our mission is to deliver world-class information security management products to our customers, which will provide secure access to the internet and enhance the efficiency of the business processes. RAS has in over 15 years of its existence accumulated more than 1000 satisfied clients. It is to the credit of its sales and support teams and consulting professionals that the clients renew their faith in RAS year after year.

About Ericom

Ericom provides businesses with Zero Trust Secure Access to corporate applications, in the cloud and on-premises, from any device or location. Leveraging innovative isolation technology and software-defined perimeter principles, Ericom's solution ensures that users can connect to only the specific resources they are authorized to access, and that devices and applications are protected from internal and external cybersecurity threats.

Ericom's platform of browser isolation, remote access, secure connectivity, mobility, and virtualization technologies enhances cybersecurity and productivity while reducing cost and complexity for tens of thousands of businesses and millions of end-users worldwide. The company has been in business for over two decades and has offices in the US, UK, and EMEA, and a global network of distributors and partners.

