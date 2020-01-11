Erickson Generates Global Demand for The S-64 Air Crane

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Incorporated, a worldwide leading operator, maintainer, and manufacturer of utility aircraft, announces new aircraft orders to be delivered in 2020 and 2021, demonstrating further commitment by global customers to the platform.

Korea Forest Service (KFS) purchased another S-64 Air Crane® helicopter, which will add the K9 S-64 to their fleet. Recently, Erickson announced the delivery of K7 and K8 S-64 Air Crane® helicopters to KFS. With the delivery of K9 set for 2020, this will bring KFS operational aircraft to seven S-64 Air Crane® helicopters in South Korea.

In addition, Vigili del Fuoco (VVF), Italy, announced two S-64 aircraft sales. Erickson plans to deliver one S-64F in 2020 and the second to be delivered in 2021. Both aircraft will support VVF for firefighting and multi-mission emergency response support in Europe.

These orders signal continued demand for the S-64 around the world.

"The recent acquisitions of KFS and VVF reaffirms the S-64 Air Crane® as the premier forestry defense and emergency response resource. The consistent investment in product improvement and innovation has promoted customer confidence; we are thrilled to continue our partnership in supporting their critical missions." – Justin Saxbury, Senior Sales Director of Aerosystems

We Are Erickson. Tested & Trusted.

About Erickson

Erickson is a leading global provider of aviation services specializing in defense and national security, manufacturing, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), and Civil services. Erickson Manufacturing and MRO services include manufacturing the S-64 Air Crane® helicopter as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) as well as manufacturing key aerospace parts for aerospace OEMs. Commercial aerial services include the operation of 20 Erickson owned and operated S-64 Air Crane® helicopters to perform firefighting, powerline construction, timber harvesting, HVAC, and specialized heavy lift for oil and gas. Founded in 1971, Erickson is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, and maintains operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Australia.

For more information on our products and services, visit ericksoninc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erickson-generates-global-demand-for-the-s-64-air-crane-300985206.html

SOURCE Erickson Incorporated