Eric Vallat to Join Rémy Cointreau as the New Group CEO

Regulatory News:

Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) announces that Eric Vallat will join the Group as its Chief Executive Officer. He will take up his duties on December 1st, 2019 and will succeed on this date Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet.

Marc Hériard-Dubreuil, Rémy Cointreau’s Chairman, states: "Eric Vallat has a very good knowledge of the Group, having successfully run the House of Rémy Martin for more than four years. Over the course of his career, he has also built up an in-depth knowledge of the luxury goods sector and French craftsmanship. We are delighted that he is rejoining the Group and convinced that his expertise and charisma will enable him to pursue, develop and spearhead the value strategy that will lead Rémy Cointreau on to further successes and help the Group achieve its ambition of becoming the leader in exceptional spirits.”

Having graduated from the HEC business school in 1993, Eric Vallat began his career in investment banking before joining Louis Vuitton (LVMH Group). After gaining three years’ experience in the field (boutiques), he was named CEO of Louis Vuitton France and subsequently of Europe, before being appointed President of Christian Dior Couture Japan in 2004. In January 2008, he joined the EPI Group as Chairman of Bonpoint and Managing Director of J.M. Weston. He was then CEO of the House of Rémy Martin, President of Mount Gay Rum (Rémy Cointreau Group) and member of the Executive Committee of Rémy Cointreau from January 2014 to June 2018. Since then, he has served as Head of the Fashion and Accessories Maisons and member of the Senior Executive Committee at the Richemont Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005545/en/