09.01.2020 03:30:00

Ereztech Announces David Roberts as CTO to Expand Technology and Applications Base of Its Metal-Organic Compounds

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ereztech — a company specializing in the research, development, and manufacture of complex metalorganic and inorganic compounds for advanced materials applications has announced that it has named David A Roberts, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer.

Dr. Robert's responsibilities will include continuing the development of Ereztech's current organometallic chemical offering and supporting innovative new applications for the company's portfolio of over 800 organometallics, and inorganic compounds.

Dave has over 35 years of experience in the design, synthesis and manufacture of thin film precursors for semiconductor and other high-end applications. An organometallic chemist by training, early contributions in both the bench and technology management roles at the former Schumacher unit of Air Products resulted in several new products including low-temperature dielectrics, e.g., BTBAS and metallization precursors for semiconductor back end applications. Subsequent roles as Director of Materials in Air Products Electronics group and Corporate Science Center encompassed a broader spectrum of materials related to photoresist ancillaries and battery materials. Joined Nantero Inc. an advanced memory start-up based upon carbon nanotubes in 2009, focusing on dispersion based thin films.

Dave has over 47 patents as well as research publications in the various aspects of design, synthesis, applications and packaging related predominantly to thin film deposition and etching.

"We are very fortunate to have David Roberts join our team," notes Roman Rytov, CEO at Ereztech. "With our Russia-based network of over 50 organometallic research chemists, we have the R&D and manufacturing ability to solve very challenging applications of metal-organic frameworks. That includes our traditional 'core' customers needing complex organometallic precursors for advanced semiconductors. Dave's extensive chemical knowledge and innovative talents will support our focus on the widening opportunities for organometallics in advanced materials."

Media contact: Mila Marciniak
mila.marciniak@ereztech.com

