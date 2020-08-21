21.08.2020 23:22:00

ERCC/Abbott Ambulance Dispatchers and Call Takers Ratify First Teamsters Contract

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a November 2019 representation election and intense negotiations that were interrupted by COVID-19 and completed virtually, dispatchers and call takers at AMR's East Region Communication Center (a/k/a Abbott Ambulance) overwhelmingly voted, 50-2, to approve a first collective bargaining agreement on Friday, August 21, 2020.  The new 3-year agreement immediately improves terms and conditions of work, including:

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

  • Substantial annual raises for all employees and elimination of a top-out cap on wages;
  • $1,000 ratification bonus for each employee;
  • Increases to the new hire starting wage by $3/hour;
  • More affordable health insurance that includes an FSA or HSA for each employee (with company contributions);
  • Two additional paid holidays, which honor MLK Jr. Day and Veterans Day;
  • PTO accrual at a faster rate and increased PTO accrual for long-term employees, and for the first time part-time employees earn PTO;
  • Company-paid short-term disability and long-term disability;
  • Perfect-attendance bonuses of up to $900/year;
  • Paid lunches; and
  • Seniority and a real grievance procedure, with a just-cause provision.

Teamsters Local 610 President Jeff Hall, a licensed paramedic and former dispatcher himself, hailed the efforts and tenacity of his four-person negotiating committee who "really stuck to their guns." He also lauded the consistent support the local has received from Teamsters Health Care Division Director Nina Bugbee, who supported last year's organizing effort, attended several negotiating sessions and enlisted the support of Carin Zelenko, Director of the Teamsters Capital Strategies Department. Hall firmly believes their combined efforts helped push the company to reach an agreement with Teamsters Local 610 on the final sticking points.

"This was a very difficult negotiation that stretched all of our patience, skills and abilities, but we finally reached an agreement of which we can all be proud," Hall said. "We are very pleased to be able to improve the terms and conditions for these 50-plus hardworking new Teamsters, who support first responders in four states."  

"We feel really good about this contract," said Judy Holmes, a Local 610 member and member of the bargaining committee at ERCC/Abbott. "We felt strongly that the things we were negotiating for were to help everyone. All the good things in this contract will help us keep people and close the revolving door, which is good for the company. None of the raises or better health insurance would have been possible without our union and our negotiations."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Jeff Hall, (314) 766-0971
Jeff@teamsterslocal610.org

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erccabbott-ambulance-dispatchers-and-call-takers-ratify-first-teamsters-contract-301116549.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 610

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’359.00
0.64 %
Geberit 522.00
0.54 %
Sika 212.60
0.52 %
Novartis 78.52
0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 366.20
0.49 %
ABB 23.50
-0.38 %
Adecco Group 47.35
-0.46 %
Swisscom 515.60
-0.46 %
CieFinRichemont 58.66
-0.58 %
Roche Hldg G 320.35
-1.08 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:17
Vontobel: Las Vegas für Ihr Portfolio
10:43
SMI kommt seit Tagen kaum vom Fleck
20.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc
20.08.20
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare – Fantasie durch Impfstofferfolge / Logistik – Wachstumschance trotz Corona
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17:00
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
13:24
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck - Kurs zum Franken fällt
Novartis erhält US-Zulassung für Kesimpta (ofatumumab) bei MS-Patienten - Aktie in Grün
Neues Rekordhoch: Tesla-Aktie schliesst erstmals über 2.000 US-Dollar - Goldman: Profiteur von Bidens Klimaplan
Achiko-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Achiko meldet provisorisches Patent für Corona-Testkit an
CureVac-Aktie gefragt: CureVac vor Vertrag mit EU über 405 Millionen Corona-Impfdosen
Darum hat sich der Euro zum US-Dollar stabilisiert - Franken gewinnt an Stärke
Pfizer und BioNTech melden Erfolg bei Corona-Impfstoff - BioNTech-Aktie zweistellig im Plus, Pfizer-Papier gibt nach
SNB und andere Zentralbanken verringern Zahl der Dollar-Tender
Nestlé bringt pflanzliche Thunfisch-Alternative auf den Markt - Nestlé-Aktie leichter
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla gewinnt kräftig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes notieren letztlich höher -- SMI beendet Woche im Minus -- DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag volatil. Der deutsche Leitindex gab letztlich nach. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen nach oben. An der Wall Street ging es doch noch nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB