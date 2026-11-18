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18.11.2026 05:40:06
Erasca, Bristol Myers Squibb Partner To Study Combination Therapy In Pancreatic Cancer
(RTTNews) - Erasca, Inc. (ERAS) announced a clinical trial collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) to evaluate ERAS-0015, Erasca's investigational pan-RAS molecular glue, in combination with navlimetostat, Bristol Myers Squibb's investigational PRMT5 inhibitor, for patients with a form of pancreatic cancer characterized by MTAP deletion.
Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most difficult cancers to treat, and many tumors carry mutations in the RAS signaling pathway that drive cancer growth.
Under the agreement, the combination will be studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial involving patients with MTAP-deleted pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). Bristol Myers Squibb will sponsor the study, while Erasca will supply ERAS-0015.
The collaboration is based on scientific evidence suggesting that many MTAP-deleted pancreatic tumors also carry RAS mutations, potentially making them susceptible to treatment strategy that targets both RAS and PRMT5 pathways simultaneously.
ERAS-0015 is currently being evaluated in the AURORAS-1 Phase 1 study in patients with RAS-mutant solid tumors. According to Erasca, early clinical data have shown favorable safety findings and signs of anti-tumor activity across multiple tumor types and RAS mutations.
The agreement is non-exclusive, and both companies will retain development and commercialization rights to their respective therapies.
The collaboration expands Erasca's strategy of evaluating ERAS-0015 in combination with other targeted therapies that may enhance treatment activity in difficult-to-treat cancers.
ERAS has traded between $2.71 and $24.28 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $13.89, down 8.07%. During after-hours trading the stock is at $14.31, up 3.05%.
Trading Signals: Blackrock - Der Weg ist frei
Der Börsenboom lässt die Gewinne beim grössten Vermögensverwalter der Welt sprudeln. Nach dem jüngsten Ausbruch nach oben ist die Blackrock-Aktie gut dazu geeignet, auf eine Jahresendrallye zu spekulieren.Weiterlesen!
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US-Midterms: Wo gibt es Chancen abseits des KI-Booms? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
Während KI und grosse Technologiekonzerne die Börse prägen, geraten andere Branchen aus dem Blickfeld vieler Anleger. Doch können gerade dort interessante Chancen entstehen?
In dieser Ausgabe von Wall Street Live spricht Olivia mit Tim Schäfer über die US-Midterms, die Stimmung in New York und die Reaktionen an der Börse. Ausserdem erklärt Tim, weshalb er US-Hausbauer und etablierte Lebensmittelkonzerne spannend findet – und warum er auch bei deutlichen Kursverlusten an seiner langfristigen Anlagestrategie festhält.
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
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