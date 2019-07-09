ERA King Real Estate to Run Ad Campaigns Using Adwerx™ Marketing Automation

DURHAM, N.C., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-owned ERA King Real Estate has joined forces with Adwerx to promote properties using integrated marketing automation. The Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program creates ads directly from the firm's listing feed. When a property is listed with ERA King Real Estate, it will receive an automated ad campaign featuring the property, agent, and ERA King branding. Ads are specifically targeted to individuals actively seeking real estate, based on their browsing behavior and geography.

"Adwerx provides some of the most advanced marketing technology available for real estate," said ERA King Real Estate owner Everett King. "By providing this at the firm level, we are investing in our agents so they can continue to deliver exceptional service to our clients."

ERA King Real Estate serves the East Central region of Alabama. The location opened over 50 years ago and has grown to include eight offices and over 240 agents across the state. ERA King is part of the ERA Real Estate global network, which was founded in 1971 with the vision of utilizing cutting edge technology to provide exceptional service. ERA King strives to continue that tradition in support of the brand.

"Adwerx's easily customizable ads offer consistent brokerage branding, while providing maximum exposure for property listings," said Adwerx CEO Jed Carlson. "Realtors who use Adwerx's services offer more to their clients with no additional effort."

Adwerx is a real estate innovator in marketing automation technology, providing digital advertising services for real estate listings, sphere of influence, zip code targeting, and more. Advertisements are displayed across websites, apps, and social media. In just a few clicks, agents and firms are able to build critical brand awareness with target audiences. Over 40,000 real estate agents, insurance advisors and mortgage lenders use the platform today.

About ERA King Real Estate

ERA King Real Estate is family-owned and has been operating throughout East Central Alabama for over 50 years. We are dedicated to helping our clients in every aspect of the real estate transaction and supporting our local communities. As an agent services company, we are a company fiercely determined to help our agents grow their business their way, with smarter support and smarter solutions.

About Adwerx

Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx has served over 150,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for two years in a row. To see how Adwerx can work for you, please visit www.adwerx.com . Plus, NAR members receive 15% additional impressions on Adwerx campaigns , which can be combined with other eligible discounts. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR Benefits® Program.

