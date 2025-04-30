Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.04.2025

Er-Kim To Distribute Puma's Breast Cancer Drug NERLYNX In Eastern Europe And Central Asia

Puma Biotechnology
3.18 USD
(RTTNews) - Er-Kim, a pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative therapies to the EMEA region, Wednesday has entered into a commercialization agreement with Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) for NERLYNX (neratinib).

The agreement grants Er-Kim distribution rights in ten countries across Eastern Europe and Central Asia, including Russia and much of the Commonwealth of Independent States or CIS.

NERLYNX is a HER2-targeted prescription treatment approved for adults with early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab, and in combination with capecitabine for metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer after two or more anti-HER2 therapies.

Global data from the International Agency for Research on Cancer or IARC highlights breast cancer as the most prevalent cancer among women and the second most common overall, with 2.3 million new cases and 670,000 deaths in 2022. However, disparities in access to treatment persist across regions.

Er-Kim CEO Cem Zorlular emphasized the importance of improving treatment availability, particularly in underserved markets. He noted that the partnership with Puma Biotechnology supports Er-Kim's mission to enhance access to innovative breast cancer therapies in the CIS region, building on its long-standing focus on women's health in the EMEA region.

PBYI is currently trading at $3.125, or 2.7961% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.