05.02.2026 23:03:59
Equity Residential Profit Retreats In Q4
(RTTNews) - Equity Residential (EQR) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $381.735 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $418.760 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $781.911 million from $766.779 million last year.
Equity Residential earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $381.735 Mln. vs. $418.760 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $781.911 Mln vs. $766.779 Mln last year.