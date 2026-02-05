Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’466 -0.3%  SPI 18’583 -0.2%  Dow 48’909 -1.2%  DAX 24’491 -0.5%  Euro 0.9166 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’926 -0.8%  Gold 4’776 -3.8%  Bitcoin 49’405 -13.2%  Dollar 0.7782 0.1%  Öl 67.4 -2.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Microsoft951692Novartis1200526Alphabet A29798540Swiss Re12688156SAP345952
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Amazon wächst weiter - hohe Investitionspläne belasten Aktie deutlich
Kursrutsch im Kryptosektor: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. zwischen staatlichen Signalen und geldpolitischen Erwartungen
Reddit-Aktie höher: Gewinnsprung und deutliches Umsatzwachstum
Palantir-Aktie: Rechtsstreit mit KI-Startup Percepta AI
Strategy-Aktie mit Verlusten: Trotz Umsatzplus tief in den roten Zahlen
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Equity Residential Aktie 89245 / US29476L1070

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.02.2026 23:03:59

Equity Residential Profit Retreats In Q4

Equity Residential
47.84 CHF -2.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Equity Residential (EQR) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $381.735 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $418.760 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $781.911 million from $766.779 million last year.

Equity Residential earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $381.735 Mln. vs. $418.760 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $781.911 Mln vs. $766.779 Mln last year.

Nachrichten zu Equity Residential

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten