Equity Residential Guides Q1, FY22 Above Street Estimates

(RTTNews) - Equity Residential (EQR) forecast higher earnings per share in the first quarter of 2022 which was above the Street estimates. For the full-year period, the earnings and adjusted FFO beat the Street estimates.

For the first quarter, the company expects to earn between $0.85 to $0.89 per share. On an adjusted basis, the FFO was $0.76 to $0.80 per share. Six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the earnings to be $0.23 per share.

For the full year, the earnings is expected to be between $4.18 to $4.28 per share. Excluding one-time articles, the expected FFO is between $3.40 to $3.50. The Street view for the full year is at $1.45 earnings per share.