SMI 12’360 1.1%  SPI 15’654 0.9%  Dow 35’405 0.8%  DAX 15’619 1.0%  Euro 1.0384 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’224 1.2%  Gold 1’801 0.2%  Bitcoin 35’589 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9213 -0.6%  Öl 89.3 -2.2% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

Equity Residential Aktie [Valor: 89245 / ISIN: US29476L1070]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.02.2022 00:29:29

Equity Residential Guides Q1, FY22 Above Street Estimates

Equity Residential
75.72 CHF 61.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Equity Residential (EQR) forecast higher earnings per share in the first quarter of 2022 which was above the Street estimates. For the full-year period, the earnings and adjusted FFO beat the Street estimates.

For the first quarter, the company expects to earn between $0.85 to $0.89 per share. On an adjusted basis, the FFO was $0.76 to $0.80 per share. Six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the earnings to be $0.23 per share.

For the full year, the earnings is expected to be between $4.18 to $4.28 per share. Excluding one-time articles, the expected FFO is between $3.40 to $3.50. The Street view for the full year is at $1.45 earnings per share.

﻿

Nachrichten zu Equity Residential

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten