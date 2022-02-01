|
Equity Residential Guides Q1, FY22 Above Street Estimates
(RTTNews) - Equity Residential (EQR) forecast higher earnings per share in the first quarter of 2022 which was above the Street estimates. For the full-year period, the earnings and adjusted FFO beat the Street estimates.
For the first quarter, the company expects to earn between $0.85 to $0.89 per share. On an adjusted basis, the FFO was $0.76 to $0.80 per share. Six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the earnings to be $0.23 per share.
For the full year, the earnings is expected to be between $4.18 to $4.28 per share. Excluding one-time articles, the expected FFO is between $3.40 to $3.50. The Street view for the full year is at $1.45 earnings per share.
