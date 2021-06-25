|
Equity Research Services Prices Will Increase by 2%-5% During 2021-2025 | Discover Market Procurement Insights on SpendEdge
NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has identified that in the Equity Research Services Procurement Market, the pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for equity research services with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.
Equity Research Services Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Top-line growth
- Category innovations
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Cost savings
- Reduction of TCO
- Supply assurance
- Scalability of inputs
- Green initiatives
- Supply base rationalization
The Equity Research Services will grow at a CAGR of 4.89% during 2021-2025. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their equity research services requirements. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Barclays PLC, UBS Group AG, are among the prominent suppliers in Equity Research Services Market.
