Equity Research Services Prices Will Increase by 2%-5% During 2021-2025 | Discover Market Procurement Insights on SpendEdge

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has identified that in the Equity Research Services Procurement Market, the pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for equity research services with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

Equity Research Services Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

Top-line growth

Category innovations

Demand forecasting and governance

Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

Adherence to regulatory nuances

Cost savings

Reduction of TCO

Supply assurance

Scalability of inputs

Green initiatives

Supply base rationalization

The Equity Research Services will grow at a CAGR of 4.89% during 2021-2025. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their equity research services requirements. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Barclays PLC, UBS Group AG, are among the prominent suppliers in Equity Research Services Market.

