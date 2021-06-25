SMI 11’994 0.8%  SPI 15’408 0.8%  Dow 34’197 1.0%  DAX 15’589 0.9%  Euro 1.0955 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’122 1.1%  Gold 1’775 -0.2%  Bitcoin 31’920 3.4%  Dollar 0.9182 0.0%  Öl 75.5 0.1% 

25.06.2021 01:09:00

Equity Research Services Prices Will Increase by 2%-5% During 2021-2025 | Discover Market Procurement Insights on SpendEdge

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has identified that in the Equity Research Services Procurement Market, the pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for equity research services with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

Equity Research Services Market Procurement Research Report

Equity Research Services Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Top-line growth
  • Category innovations
  • Demand forecasting and governance
  • Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
  • Adherence to regulatory nuances
  • Cost savings
  • Reduction of TCO
  • Supply assurance
  • Scalability of inputs
  • Green initiatives
  • Supply base rationalization

The Equity Research Services will grow at a CAGR of 4.89% during 2021-2025. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their equity research services requirements. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Barclays PLC, UBS Group AG, are among the prominent suppliers in Equity Research Services Market.

Related Reports on Financial Services Include:

  • Network Administration Services - Forecast and AnalysisThe network administration services will grow at a CAGR of 10.44% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 5%-10% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a Moderate in this market.
  • Tax Accounting Services Sourcing and Procurement ReportThis report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their tax accounting services requirements. Some of the leading tax accounting services suppliers are profiled extensively in this report.
  • Mortgage Processing Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence ReportThe report provides a complete drill-down on global mortgage processing services spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

    • Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market Insights
    • Category Pricing Insights
    • Cost-saving Opportunities
    • Best Practices
    • Category Ecosystem
    • Category Management Strategy
    • Category Management Enablers
    • Suppliers Selection
    • Suppliers under Coverage
    • US Market Insights
    • Category scope

