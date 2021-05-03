SMI 11’114 0.8%  SPI 14’276 0.7%  Dow 34’132 0.8%  DAX 15’234 0.7%  Euro 1.0986 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’000 0.6%  Gold 1’795 0.5%  Bitcoin 52’718 2.0%  Dollar 0.9099 -0.3%  Öl 67.7 0.7% 
03.05.2021 17:03:00

Equity Markets Offset Bond Performance, Leading Canadian Plan Sponsors To Post Positive Median Returns In Q1 2021 According to BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe

Fourth quarter of positive median returns since the initial market reaction to the pandemic

TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The median return of the BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe, a BNY Mellon Global Risk Solutions fund-level tracking service, was +0.60% for the first quarter of 2021. These results mark the fourth consecutive positive quarterly median return following the initial pandemic reaction in Q1 2020. The one-year median return as of March 31, 2021 was +18.90%, while the median 10-year annualized return was +8.29%. 

The BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe results are based on $290.7 billion worth of investment assets in Canadian investment plans, with the average plan size of $3.3 billion. The Universe is designed to provide peer comparisons by plan type and size, and it comprises 87 Canadian corporate, public and university pension plans. Additional insight into the plan results is provided by BNY Mellon's Asset Strategy View, and the Universe product extension, Asset Allocation Trust Universes.

"We have seen lower, but positive returns through the end of the first quarter amid rising bond yields, restoration efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic and overall growing economic confidence. Canadian plan sponsors posted low but positive results for the first quarter of the year, due to negative fixed income asset performance which was partially offset by stronger performing equities" said Catherine Thrasher, Head of Strategic Client Solutions and Global Risk Solutions, CIBC Mellon and BNY Mellon. "Canadian plans have continued to be resilient, and despite depressed fixed income returns, the equities segment has continued to achieve solid performance in all major markets."

Among traditional asset classes, the Canadian Equity Universe median posted the highest performance, with a quarterly median return of +7.70%. Fixed Income returns were the lowest, posting quarterly performance of -5.18%.

With respect to non-traditional asset classes, Private Equity delivered the highest performance, with a quarterly median return of +4.06%. Real Estate ended the quarter with a median return of +1.65% and Hedge Funds delivered positive performance for the quarter returning +1.55%.

Q1 2021 Highlights of the BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe

  • The BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe of Canadian pension plans over $1 billion outperformed the median return of the Canadian Master Trust Universe by 34 basis points for Q1 2021.
  • Canadian Foundations and Endowments posted the highest performance among plans for the first quarter of 2021, with median performance of +2.56%. Canadian Universities also displayed positive results, with a median return of +2.18% in Q1.
  • All of the major equity segments posted positive returns.
    • Canadian Equity posted a median return of +7.70% in the first quarter, behind the S&P/TSX Composite Index return of +8.05%.
    • U.S. Equity posted a quarterly median return of +5.29%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index return of +4.75%.
    • Non-Canadian Equity reported a positive median return of +3.77% in Q1, outperforming the MSCI World Index return of +3.63%.
    • International Equity posted a quarterly median return of +2.17%, underperforming the MSCI EAFE Index return of +2.20%.
  • The Fixed Income median return was -5.18% in the first quarter of 2021. Fixed Income underperformed relative to the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index for the first quarter, which returned -5.04%.
  • Further insight from the BNY Mellon Asset Allocation Trust Universes indicates that Emerging Markets Equity posted positive median performance for the quarter of +1.59%, ahead of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index return of +0.97%.
  • BNY Mellon Asset Allocation Trust Universes also provide insights regarding alternative asset classes. Private Equity reported a positive quarterly median return of +4.06% for the first quarter and Real Estate reported a quarterly median return of +1.65%. Hedge Funds reported positive performance of +1.55%.

BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe Median Plan Returns*

                                                                  

 Universe Medians

            1Q 2021

One-Year

Three- Years

Five- Years

Ten-Years



Canadian Master Trust Total Fund

0.60

18.90

7.71

8.15

8.29


    Canadian Equity

7.70

44.27

9.17

9.51

6.81


    U.S. Equity

5.29

41.00

14.43

14.49

16.42


    International Equity

2.17

31.12

6.31

9.69

9.68


    Non-Canadian Equity

3.77

36.85

10.67

12.47

12.59


    Fixed Income

-5.18

3.40

4.19

3.57

4.93


    Real Estate

1.65

-1.42

5.69

6.24

-----


Canadian Foundations & Endowments

2.56

24.93

8.50

8.89

8.47


Canadian Universities

2.18

23.12

8.11

8.37

8.29


 

*All returns are posted gross of fee results, calculated in Canadian dollars.


Information containing any historical information, data or analysis should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of any future performance, analysis, forecast or prediction. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The Information should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. None of the Information constitutes an offer to sell (or a solicitation of an offer to buy), any security, financial product or other investment vehicle or any trading strategy. Some products or services are available only through BNY Mellon.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at March 31, 2021, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.3 trillion in assets under administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at March 31, 2020 had US$41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies. 

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com.

Media Contact:
Brent Merriman, Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon, 416-643-5065, brent.merriman@cibcmellon.com 

SOURCE CIBC Mellon

