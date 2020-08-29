29.08.2020 19:00:00

EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Blink Charging Co.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact t...

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) between March 6, 2020 and August 19, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Blink investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Blink class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1931.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) many of Blink's charging stations are damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible, nor non-accessible; (2) Blink's purported partnerships and expansions with other companies were overstated; (3) the purported growth of the Company's network has been overstated; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 23, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1931.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.

