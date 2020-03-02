EquipmentShare to Debut Robotics Platform and Autonomous Compactor at CONEXPO

COLUMBIA, Mo., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EquipmentShare, the nationwide construction technology solutions provider, will exhibit at CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas at Booth B8601 onMarch 10 through 14, 2020.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG is North America's largest construction trade show hosted by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). EquipmentShare will exhibit in a nearly 4,000-square-foot booth located in the Bronze Lot and expects more than 130,000 attendees at this year's show. The EquipmentShare Robotics Team will provide demos of their open-source autonomous construction platform, including their proprietary software, MAP (Machine Automation Portal), and the hardware system that enables remote autonomous operation throughout the week at booth B8601.

EquipmentShare's robotics technology enables equipment owners to transform existing machines into self-operating assets. EquipmentShare has partnered with leading global equipment manufacturer Wacker Neuson to develop this new technology. The EquipmentShare booth will feature two Wacker Neuson trench rollers connected to the EquipmentShare Robotics platform.

EquipmentShare's approach to construction automation differs from other solutions present in the heavy equipment space. EquipmentShare's Robotics platform enables existing machines to become self-operating and does not require the purchase of additional autonomous assets. To demonstrate this, EquipmentShare products specialists and Robotics engineers will remotely operate two trench rollers. Attendees may also test drive the trench rollers at the EquipmentShare booth throughout the week via the MAP application on mobile devices.

Previously, EquipmentShare Robotics gave a smaller debut of the MAP app and the Robotics platform as part of their exhibit at last year's Bauma event in Munich, Germany. Following this initial demonstration of EquipmentShare's autonomous construction technology, the Robotics division has focused on further research and development.

"Our teams have worked hard to build an entire platform of solutions that helps contractors increase output, improve efficiency and enhance jobsite safety," EquipmentShare's President and Chief Product Officer Willy Schlacks said. "Automated construction technology is just one element of that platform. EquipmentShare is leading the charge for increased productivity across the industry, and our smart jobsite technology empowers contractors to get more done."

In addition to their Robotics platform, the EquipmentShare team will give conference attendees the opportunity to set up meeting times with executives, product experts and engineers to discuss EquipmentShare's OEM-agnostic asset management and jobsite IoT solution, Track, and their platform of construction technology solutions. To schedule a time to talk with an EquipmentShare smart jobsite technology expert, visit equipmentshare.com/conexpo.

EquipmentShare currently serves more than 40 markets and offers equipment owners and fleet managers an entire platform of construction technology solutions through Track. Track includes an array of asset management tools, such as GPS tracking solutions, machine utilization tracking, Bluetooth tracking for implements and attachments, intelligent fleet reporting tools, predictive service and maintenance solutions, and access control hardware in the form of Sentry Keypad.

EquipmentShare's Sentry Keypad enables complete remote access control. The keypad replaces the universal key that is standard across OEM machine classes and allows each trained operator to access machines with a unique code. Sentry Keypad almost entirely eliminates the costly risks contractors face daily including injuries, damages and equipment theft on jobsites.

EquipmentShare is dedicated to helping contractors and heavy equipment owners increase the utilization of their assets and connect their employees, assets and materials through the use of smart jobsite technology. To learn more about EquipmentShare, visit equipmentshare.com.

Press Contact: Amber Fehrenbacher

(573) 476-5024

amber@equipmentshare.com

Related Files

FOR PUBLICATION RELEASE: EquipmentShare Conexpo Press Release_3-2-2020.pdf

Track_Booklet_ConExpo_2020.pdf

Related Images

equipmentshare-logo-2020.png

EquipmentShare Logo 2020

Related Links

http://www.equipmentshare.com/track

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equipmentshare-to-debut-robotics-platform-and-autonomous-compactor-at-conexpo-301014686.html

SOURCE EquipmentShare