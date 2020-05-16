|
16.05.2020 02:07:00
Equinox Gold Announces Results from Annual General Meeting
VANCOUVER, May 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX, NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Equinox Gold shareholders approved all matters voted on at the annual general meeting held earlier today including the election of management's nominees as directors, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent auditor, and acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation ("say on pay"). Each of the matters voted on at the meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2020, which is available on the Company's website at www.equinoxgold.com. A total of 102,495,116 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 47.44% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.
Number of Directors
Resolution
Votes For
Votes Against
Set the number of directors of the Company at ten
84,616,664 (99.77%)
193,525 (0.23%)
Election of Directors
Director Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Mr. Ross Beaty – Chairman
80,001,270 (94.33%)
4,808,920 (5.67%)
Mr. Neil Woodyer – Vice Chairman
74,607,943 (87.97%)
10,202,247 (12.03%)
Ms. Maryse Bélanger
84,336,401 (99.44%)
473,789 (0.56%)
Mr. Lenard Boggio
79,750,176 (94.03%)
5,060,014 (5.97%)
Mr. Tim Breen
74,777,649 (88.17%)
10,032,541 (11.83%)
Mr. Gordon Campbell
84,403,405 (99.52%)
406,785 (0.48%)
Gen. Wesley Clark
84,248,166 (99.34%)
562,023 (0.66%)
Mr. Marshall Koval
74,765,242 (88.16%)
10,044,947 (11.84%)
Mr. Peter Marrone
82,523,171 (97.30%)
2,287,019 (2.70%)
Mr. Christian Milau
79,911,059 (94.22%)
4,899,131 (5.78%)
Appointment of Independent Auditors
Resolution
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company for
97,407,406 (95.04%)
5,087,710 (4.96%)
Say on Pay Advisory Vote
Resolution
Votes For
Votes Against
A non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's
82,897,823 (97.75%)
1,912,366 (2.25%)
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-gold-announces-results-from-annual-general-meeting-301060421.html
SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende höher -- US-Handel endet versöhnlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag doch noch auf grünes Terrain. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiven Vorzeichen. Der DAX bewegte sich klar auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende uneinig.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}