Equinox Gold Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX, NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Equinox Gold shareholders approved all matters voted on at the annual general meeting held earlier today including the election of management's nominees as directors, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent auditor, and acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation ("say on pay"). Each of the matters voted on at the meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2020, which is available on the Company's website at www.equinoxgold.com. A total of 102,495,116 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 47.44% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Number of Directors

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Set the number of directors of the Company at ten 84,616,664 (99.77%) 193,525 (0.23%)

Election of Directors

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Mr. Ross Beaty – Chairman 80,001,270 (94.33%) 4,808,920 (5.67%) Mr. Neil Woodyer – Vice Chairman 74,607,943 (87.97%) 10,202,247 (12.03%) Ms. Maryse Bélanger 84,336,401 (99.44%) 473,789 (0.56%) Mr. Lenard Boggio 79,750,176 (94.03%) 5,060,014 (5.97%) Mr. Tim Breen 74,777,649 (88.17%) 10,032,541 (11.83%) Mr. Gordon Campbell 84,403,405 (99.52%) 406,785 (0.48%) Gen. Wesley Clark 84,248,166 (99.34%) 562,023 (0.66%) Mr. Marshall Koval 74,765,242 (88.16%) 10,044,947 (11.84%) Mr. Peter Marrone 82,523,171 (97.30%) 2,287,019 (2.70%) Mr. Christian Milau 79,911,059 (94.22%) 4,899,131 (5.78%)

Appointment of Independent Auditors

Resolution Votes For Votes Withheld Re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company for

the ensuing year, and authorizing the Board to set the

auditors' pay 97,407,406 (95.04%) 5,087,710 (4.96%)

Say on Pay Advisory Vote

Resolution Votes For Votes Against A non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's

approach to executive compensation 82,897,823 (97.75%) 1,912,366 (2.25%)

