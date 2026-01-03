Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.01.2026 04:51:08

Equinor's Empire Offshore Wind Files Suit To Challenge U.S. Suspension Order

(RTTNews) - Equinor announced that Empire Offshore Wind LLC has filed a civil suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on 2 January 2026, challenging the U.S. Department of the Interior's order to suspend the Empire Wind project. As part of the case, Empire intends to seek a preliminary injunction to allow construction to continue while litigation is underway.

Empire continues to work closely with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and other relevant authorities to reach a prompt resolution. However, Equinor views the suspension order as unlawful, warning that it threatens the progress of ongoing work and could have significant implications for the project. The request for a preliminary injunction is considered necessary to keep the project on track during this critical execution phase and to avoid commercial and financing impacts that may arise if the order remains in effect.

Since executing its lease in 2017, Empire has coordinated extensively with federal officials on national security reviews, including the Department of War, and has complied with all requirements identified through the regulatory process. The company also meets regularly with officials overseeing security matters, holding weekly sessions with the U.S. Coast Guard and other marine first responders.

Empire Wind is being developed under contract with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to provide a vital new source of electricity for New York. Once completed, the project is expected to supply enough power to electrify approximately 500,000 homes, strengthening grid reliability amid rising demand.

The project is now more than 60 percent complete and represents a major investment in U.S. energy infrastructure, jobs, and supply chains. Equinor has invested over US$4 billion, with US$2.7 billion already drawn under project financing. As of 30 September 2025, Empire Wind had a gross book value of around USD 3.1 billion, including the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal. The construction phase alone has created nearly 4,000 jobs, both within the lease area and through the revitalization of the terminal.

Empire and its contractors remain in compliance with the suspension order, while continuing essential activities to safeguard health, safety, and the environment.

