<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.03.2020 21:14:46

Equinor ASA: Suspending buy-back under the share buy-back programme until further notice

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE EQNR) is under the current market conditions suspending buy-back under the share buy-back programme until further notice. Additionally, Equinor has started to implement measures to reduce operating costs, capex and exploration spend. An updated outlook is expected to be presented to the market by the end of March 2020.

"As a result of significant improvements in recent years, Equinor has a strong balance sheet and is in a good position to deal with the current circumstances, as well as uncertainties in front of us. We are now taking actions to remain resilient in a period of low prices, volatility and market uncertainty, in line with our contingency plans. In this situation, with the spread of Covid-19 and low commodity prices, we are suspending buy-back under the share buy-back programme until further notice," says Eldar Sætre, President and CEO of Equinor ASA.

The share buy-back programme of up to USD 5 billion, intended to be executed in the market until 2022, was announced 5 September 2019 together with the launch of the first tranche which was executed in the market in the period up to 4 February 2020. A proportionate share of the Norwegian State holding will as planned be redeemed and canceled following approval from the Annual General Meeting.

Equinor announced 6 February 2020 its intention to launch a second tranche of around USD 675 million, including the Norwegian State share, from around 18 May to 28 October 2020, subject to commodity price conditions, balance sheet strength and renewal of authorisation to execute share buy-back at the annual general meeting.

Under the current market conditions, Equinor is suspending buy-back under the share buy-back programme until further notice. This means that the second tranche will not be executed as previously planned.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Equinormehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Equinormehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.03.20
USA wollen in den Preiskrieg am Ölmarkt eingreifen
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - 40% Sicherheitspuffer - und nur der letzte Tag zählt
20.03.20
SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
20.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kursverfall / Nestlé – Aufwärtskorrektur durch?
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Equinor 10.51 -9.69% Equinor

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bis zur Bodenbildung des S&P 500 kann es weiter deutlich abwärts gehen
Corona-Krise: Tesla überrascht mit Auslieferung des Model Y
Aktienmarkt nicht länger überbewertet: Stockt Buffett jetzt auf?
KW 12: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Digitales Zentralbankgeld: Bank of England entwickelt CBDC-Modell
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Voraussichtlich ab Herbst zu kaufen: Diese Features könnte die neue Apple Watch Series 6 haben
Vor Halving: So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Kurs bis Mai entwickeln
Corona-Panik: Darum bleibt ein Experte "optimistisch und bullish gegenüber Aktien"
Von Coronavirus überrascht: Ray Dalio räumt Fehleinschätzung bei Bridgewater ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI gibt Gewinne vor dem Wochenende ab -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Die Wall Street gab ihre anfängliche Gewinne ab. Der heimische Markt konnte seine Zuschläge vor dem Wochenende nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte um die Marke von 9'000 Punkten. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Freitag ein Plus verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB