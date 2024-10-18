Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the third tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 24 July 2024.

The duration of the third tranche of the 2024 programme: 25 July to no later than 22 October 2024.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 24 July 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/624015

From 14 October until 16 October 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 806,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 271.2553 per share.

The third tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA has now been completed.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 14 October OSE 450,000 274.3837 123,472,665.00 CEUX TQEX 15 October OSE CEUX TQEX 16 October OSE 356,000 267.3008 95,159,084.80 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 806,000 271.2553 218,631,749.80 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2024 programme











OSE 19,520,236 278.5762 5,437,873,872.24 CEUX TQEX Total 19,520,236 278.5762 5,437,873,872.24 Total buy-backs under third tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)











OSE 20,326,236 278.2859 5,656,505,622.04 CEUX TQEX Total 20,326,236 278.2859 5,656,505,622.04



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 47,606,940 own shares, corresponding to 1.70% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 39,131,815 own shares, corresponding to 1.40% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

Attachment