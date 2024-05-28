Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Equinor Aktie [Valor: 1245893 / ISIN: NO0010096985]
28.05.2024 08:00:00

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Equinor

Equinor
26.17 CHF 0.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Please see below information about transactions made under the second tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the second tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 25 April 2024.

The duration of the second tranche of the 2024 programme: 16 May to no later than 22 July 2024.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 25 April 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/616714

From 20 May until 24 May 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,265,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 304.6393 per share.

Overview of transactions:

DateTrading venueAggregated daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price (NOK)Total transaction value (NOK)
     
20 MayOSE   
 CEUX   
 TQEX   
     
21 MayOSE600,000302.5603181,536,180.00
 CEUX   
 TQEX   
     
22 MayOSE480,000304.1051145,970,448.00
 CEUX   
 TQEX   
     
23 MayOSE540,000308.5712166,628,448.00
 CEUX   
 TQEX   
     
24 MayOSE645,000303.6790195,872,955.00
 CEUX   
 TQEX   
     
Total for the periodOSE2,265,000304.6393690,008,031.00
 CEUX   
 TQEX   
     
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2024 programme





OSE600,000298.4881179,092,860.00
CEUX   
TQEX   
TOTAL600,000298.4881179,092,860.00
     
Total buy-backs under second tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)





OSE2,865,000303.3511869,100,891.00
CEUX   
TQEX   
Total2,865,000303.3511869,100,891.00

 
Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 79,469,003 own shares, corresponding to 2.65% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 72,271,714 own shares, corresponding to 2.41% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584


Attachment


