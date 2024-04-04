Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Equinor Aktie [Valor: 1245893 / ISIN: NO0010096985]
04.04.2024 08:00:00

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Equinor
25.08 CHF 3.51%
Please see below information about transactions made under the first tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the first tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 7 February 2024.

The duration of the first tranche of the 2024 programme: 8 February to no later than 5 April 2024.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 7 February 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/search?issuer=1309

On 2 April 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 63,300 own shares at an average price of NOK 299.0639 per share.

The first tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA has now been completed.

Overview of transactions:

DateTrading venueAggregated daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price (NOK)Total transaction value (NOK)
     
2 AprilOSE63,300299.063918,930,742.50
 CEUX   
 TQEX   
     
Total for the periodOSE63,300299.063918,930,742.50
 CEUX   
 TQEX   
     
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2024 programme





OSE13,664,092272.01853,716,886,129.20
CEUX1,268,593268.8027341,001,161.50
TQEX375,536269.1606101,079,476.45
Total15,308,221271.68194,158,966,767.15
     
Total buy-backs under first tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)





OSE13,727,392272.14323,735,816,871.70
CEUX1,268,593268.8027341,001,161.50
TQEX375,536269.1606101,079,476.45
Total15,371,521271.79474,177,897,509.65

 
Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 76,167,892 own shares, corresponding to 2.54% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 69,406,714 own shares, corresponding to 2.31% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584


Attachment


