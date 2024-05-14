Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’784 0.1%  SPI 15’739 0.2%  Dow 39’487 0.1%  DAX 18’716 -0.1%  Euro 0.9810 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’080 0.0%  Gold 2’359 1.0%  Bitcoin 55’577 -2.7%  Dollar 0.9065 -0.2%  Öl 82.3 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204GameStop2274310Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842On113454047Alcon43249246Meyer Burger10850379Lonza1384101ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert am Dienstagnachmittag im Plus
Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Dienstagnachmittag fester
Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Dienstagnachmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen
Börse New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Dienstagnachmittag Abschläge
Ausblick: Merck zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Equinor Aktie [Valor: 1245893 / ISIN: NO0010096985]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.05.2024 20:16:10

Equinor ASA: Minutes from the Annual General Meeting 2024

finanzen.net zero Equinor-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Equinor
25.94 CHF -0.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

On 14 May 2024, the annual general meeting in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) approved the annual report and accounts for Equinor ASA and the Equinor group for 2023, as proposed by the board of directors.

Further, the annual general meeting approved an ordinary dividend of US Dollar (USD) 0.35 per share and an extraordinary dividend of USD 0.35 to be distributed for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The fourth quarter 2023 dividend accrues to the shareholders as registered in Equinor's shareholder register with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) as of expiry of 16 May 2024. Subject to ordinary settlement in VPS, this implies that the right to dividend accrues to shareholders as of 14 May 2024. The shares will be traded ex-dividend on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs) from and including 15 May 2024. Same dates will also apply for the dividend under the US ADR (American Depository Receipts) program. Shareholders whose shares trade on Oslo Børs will receive their dividend in Norwegian kroner (NOK). The NOK dividend will be communicated on 24 May 2024. The payment date for the dividend in NOK and in USD under the ADR program is 28 May 2024.

The general meeting authorised the board of directors to resolve dividend payments based on the company's approved annual accounts for 2023. The authorisation is valid until the next annual general meeting, but no later than 30 June 2025.

Eight proposals from shareholders were up for voting. The shareholders' supporting statements and the board of directors' responses are available at www.equinor.com/agm. None of the shareholder proposals were adopted. Details are included in the attached minutes.

The general meeting endorsed the board's report on Corporate Governance and the board of directors' 2023 Remuneration report.

Remuneration to the company's external auditor for 2023 was approved.

The general meeting adopted the nomination committee’s recommendation on election of members to the corporate assembly and the nomination committee, effective as from 15 May 2024 and until the annual general meeting in 2026. See attached minutes for details on elected members.

In accordance with the proposal from the nomination committee, the general meeting adopted the remuneration to the corporate assembly and to the nomination committee, effective from 15 May 2024.

The general meeting authorised the board of directors on behalf of the company to acquire Equinor shares in the market to continue the company's share-based incentive plans for employees. The authorisation is valid until 30 June 2025. The previous authorisation, granted by the annual general meeting 10 May 2023, shall remain valid until the new authorisation is registered in the company register.

As part of the company's share buyback programme, the general meeting approved a reduction in capital through the cancellation of own shares and the redemption of shares belonging to the Norwegian State.

To enable Equinor’s board of directors to utilise the share buyback mechanism permitted by the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act with respect to the distribution of capital to the company’s shareholders, the general meeting authorised the board of directors on behalf of the company to acquire Equinor shares in the market. It is a precondition that the repurchased shares are subsequently cancelled through a resolution by a new general meeting to reduce the company's share capital. The authorisation is valid until the next annual general meeting, but no later than 30 June 2025.

Minutes of the AGM is enclosed.

Contact persons:

Investor relations:
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president,
+47 918 01 791

Media relations:
Sissel Rinde, vice president,
+47 412 60 584

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Equinor

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Equinor

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Invest 2024: Einblicke und Vibes mit Lisa von Aktiengram | BX Swiss TV

Invest 2024: Lisa Osada (Aktiengram) berichtet im Interview mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) über die Stimmung auf der diesjährigen Finanzmesse in Stuttgart, die Resonanz auf ihr Debüt-Buch «Aktien-Life-Balance» und ihre Eindrücke von der Generalversammlung der Lindt & Sprüngli AG in Zürich

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Invest 2024: Einblicke und Vibes mit Lisa von @Aktiengram | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:47 Börse Aktuell – Morgen dürfte es spannend werden
12:03 Julius Bär: 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf UniCredit SpA
11:54 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Sandoz, Straumann
09:17 Marktüberblick: Hochtief übertrifft Erwartungen
09:01 SMI legt Verschnaufpause ein
08:29 Campari – heute mehr als nur ein Getränk
06:57 Invest 2024: Einblicke und Vibes mit Lisa von @Aktiengram | BX Swiss TV
06:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Neues Monatshoch im Chart
13.05.24 Three Ways to Transition Into E-mini S&P 500 Equal Weight Futures
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’256.31 19.98 SSZMXU
Short 12’512.68 13.95 S2S3JU
Short 13’010.01 8.73 0RSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’784.07 14.05.2024 17:30:46
Long 11’313.10 19.82 KLUBSU
Long 11’100.00 13.90
Long 10’561.64 8.80 SSQMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Equinor 25.94 -0.35% Equinor

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

GameStop-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Berühmter Reddit-User kehrt zurück
Bitcoin-Initiative in der Schweiz: Steigt die SNB bald in Bitcoin ein?
Rheinmetall-Aktie sackt dennoch ab: Rheinmetall vermeldet Plus bei Umsatz und Gewinn
On-Aktie zweistellig höher: On verzeichnet in Q1 Rekordumsatz
Runes-Protokoll führt zu neuem Rekord - Mehr als 1,6 Millionen Bitcoin-Transaktionen an einem einzigen Tag
UBS-Aktie gewinnt: UBS-AT1-Anleihen werden neu bei Schlüsselereignis in Aktien gewandelt
Bayer-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Bayer im ersten Quartal besser als erwartet
Bitcoin: MicroStrategy will Identitätsmanagement mit Ordinals revolutionieren
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
NVIDIA-Aktie als Selbstläufer: Analysten rechnen mit Gewinnen für Anleger

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit